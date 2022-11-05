A white-throated sparrow rustles through some bushes on Government Island in Stafford County in late October. The sparrow will winter in our area on a diet of mostly weed and grass seeds, and it prefers to take cover in dense thickets of forest undergrowth. White-throated sparrows will also visit backyard birdfeeders.
BIRDING: KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE SPARROW
