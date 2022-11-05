 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRDING: KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE SPARROW

  • 0
white-throated sparrow
TRISTAN LOREI, THE FREE LANCE–STAR

A white-throated sparrow rustles through some bushes on Government Island in Stafford County in late October. The sparrow will winter in our area on a diet of mostly weed and grass seeds, and it prefers to take cover in dense thickets of forest undergrowth. White-throated sparrows will also visit backyard birdfeeders.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert