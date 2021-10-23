Candidates in 88th House District race to take part in virtual debate

Candidates running for the 88th House of Delegates race will take part in an online debate Tuesday night.

The University of Mary Washington is hosting the debate, the second of two for Fredericksburg-area House of Delegates races. The first debate involved candidates in the 28th District.

The debate for the 88th House of Delegates seat will include Republican Phillip Scott, Democrat Kecia Evans and Libertarian Timothy Lewis. The candidates are vying for the seat held by Republican Del. Mark Cole, who is not running for reelection.

The 88th District covers part of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier counties.

The debates will not be held in the traditional live setting. Instead, the events will be held on Zoom and can be watched by the public on YouTube.

Viewers will be able to submit questions until 11 a.m. Tuesday by using an online form, available online at umw.edu.