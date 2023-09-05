A charge against a man accused in the March 26 shooting death of an 18-year-old Fredericksburg resident has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Aaron R. Carter, 20, is one of two people accused of killing Jasiah Smith that afternoon in the 400 block of Chadwick Court. Smith was shot in broad daylight about a dozen times with two different guns in front of a group of people, according to evidence presented at a recent preliminary hearing.

Carter was charged with second-degree murder following his arrest a few weeks after the homicide. That charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, while the upgraded charge carries the possibility of life in prison. Carter, who is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony, remains in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

The second suspect in Smith's slaying, 16-year-old Lorenzo Brooks, is also charged with first-degree murder. Brooks was supposed to have a preliminary hearing this week in Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but that hearing was delayed to Oct. 18 because of a change in attorneys.

Police normally don't release the names of juvenile suspects, but made an exception in Brooks' case during their weeks-long search for him and Carter prior to their arrests. Both were apprehended in Maryland.

It remains unclear what led to Smith's shooting. Evidence presented at Carter's preliminary hearing showed there were as many as nine people in the parking lot that afternoon when Smith was gunned down. They all fled following the shooting and some have still not been identified.

Police identified Carter and Brooks in part through surveillance footage recovered during the investigation. A witness identified Carter as the person who ditched two guns that were found in the woods five days after the shooting; those guns were later forensically tied to shell casings recovered at the slaying scene.

Carter is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, at which point a trial would be scheduled.