Charges against a young Stafford man accused of committing three knifepoint robberies within a week last month were sent to a grand jury Tuesday.

Peter Samuel Brown, 23, is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. All three incidents occurred in North Stafford, two on the same day.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig during a preliminary hearing in Stafford General District Court, two of the robberies took place in Vista Woods near Brown’s home, while the other took place in nearby Foxwood subdivision.

On June 2, a woman testified that she was walking with her son in the Vista Woods area when a car came up from behind. The driver got out of the car, displayed a knife and demanded her “things” and her phone. The woman told him “no” and ran away.

That same evening, a man said he was out for a walk in the Foxwood area when a car similar to the one the first victim described rolled up. The driver rolled down his window, displayed a knife and demanded his phone. The man said he gave up his phone, which has not been recovered.

The suspected robber struck again on June 7. That victim said he was walking home from work in the Vista Woods area when a car with two men in it rolled up. After being threatened with a knife, the man surrendered his backpack, which contained his passport, sneakers, a Bible and $400 in cash.

Detective Brandon Boyle’s investigation led to Brown being identified as the suspect, and items stolen from the third victim were found in his home. On Tuesday all three victims positively identified Brown, who has cut off most of his hair since his arrest, as their assailant.

Brown’s mother, who was sitting near the defense table, was chastised twice by Judge Angela O’Connor for talking during the hearing. A bailiff eventually ordered her out of the courtroom.

The woman hesitated briefly until the judge threatened to have her locked up. The woman snapped at a bailiff’s attempt to help her out of the courtroom, saying, “I’m leaving, don’t touch me!”

The second man referred to in the June 7 robbery has not been identified.