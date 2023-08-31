Police said Thursday that charges are pending in connection with a drug vendor party that was raided in Fredericksburg earlier this month.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said 50 pounds of marijuana and various other substances were seized the evening of Aug. 11 from the third floor of J2’s Restaurant and Lounge at 216 William St.

According to court records, the city police department received an anonymous tip that day about a “drug popup shop” inside the William Street business.

Sgt. K. Pearce wrote that officers arrived and found that the business was open with people coming and going. In the upstairs bar, police found numerous vendor tables set up with large amounts of marijuana and other items on them.

Psilocybin mushrooms, dozens of various edibles and vape pens containing THC were being sold from the tables. Several vendors and bar staff were detained, court records state, but no arrests had been made as of Thursday.

Morris said several people ran out of the rear exit door when they saw officers arriving. Security footage and cell phones are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, court records indicate.