A Fredericksburg man was ordered Monday to serve a year in prison for his role in a poorly executed robbery last year in Stafford County involving victims who thought they were meeting up for a romantic rendezvous.

Milton Espinal Lanza, 21, had previously pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to robbery. A burglary charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

According to court records, the two victims took two young women, one of them a juvenile, to the Super 8 motel on Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) on Sept. 3. They had met on Facebook and, after picking up the girls at an apartment complex, went to the motel.

After a time of drinking together, someone knocked on the motel room door and shouted, “room service!” Three masked men dressed in black rushed into the room and at least two of them were displaying knives.

The victims were ordered to empty their pockets. They took a pair of Jordan tennis shoes, a wallet with more than $400 in cash, phones, car keys and a watch before leaving. The girls, who had run into the bathroom, came out and said they were leaving because of the situation.

Deputies used the “find my iPhone” app to determine that the phones were in the area of nearby 375 Warrenton Road. Deputies went there and heard pinging inside a Ford Fusion. The occupants of the car were ordered out, and one of the phones was recovered from a passenger.

Espinal Lanza eventually admitted being part of the robbery scheme, and he also fingered one of the girls as a participant.

Caitlin N. Hollister, 21, Orlando Duran Guevarra, 24, and Eder Miguel Gaona, 21, all of Fredericksburg, have all been convicted of robbery and were sentenced to active terms ranging from nine to 18 months. It is not clear how the juvenile’s case was resolved.