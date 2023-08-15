Kerri Farr was taking a leisurely walk with her husband along Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg the afternoon of March 26 when she saw something she won’t soon forget.

A group of boys or young men were gathered around a car in the 400 block of Chadwick Court when Farr heard a gunshot. She looked to see the victim, 18-year-old Jasiah Smith, drop to the ground. Someone then fired multiple shots into the fallen Smith before at least four people ran off in one direction while the car took off on Fall Hill Avenue.

Charges against one of the two people charged in connection with Smith’s slaying, 20-year-old city resident Aaron Randolph Carter, were sent to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

Carter is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The second suspect, 16-year-old Lorenzo A. Brooks, is charged with first-degree murder. He has a preliminary hearing pending in Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, following which he will likely be tried as an adult.

According to the evidence presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries and prosecutor Steve Eubank, as many as nine people were present when Smith was shot about a dozen times. No indication of a motive for the slaying has come out in court as of yet, and at least some of those at the scene remain unidentified.

Brooks was identified in part through a white shirt he was supposedly wearing that day, which showed up on surveillance camera footage recovered by police. Another witness identified Smith as the person seen discarding two guns that were recovered in nearby woods five days after the slaying.

At least a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene, and 11 of them have been forensically tied to the two guns recovered in the woods. City Detective C.L. Dobson said DNA test results are still pending at the state lab.

A third gun was recovered near Smith’s body following the shooting. That gun did not match the shell casings that were found.

Police believe Brooks is the suspect who was wearing dark clothes and was seen with a gun in his extended hand. Jim Ilijevich, Carter’s attorney, suggested that one of the unidentified young men at the scene was just as likely as Carter to be one of the shooters.

Nothing came out during the hearing as to whether any of those at the scene that day have provided information to police. Both Carter and Brooks were arrested in Temple Hills, Md., after eluding police for several weeks following the slaying. Both are being held without bond.