The Wood family will host the 28th annual Purple Martin Field Day on June 24 at their farm in Louisa County. Lance Wood and several other presenters will discuss how to get martins, attract more martins if you already have some, and how to manage them properly so you will not lose them.

Learn which martin housing is the safest—gourds or houses—and which they like better. Learn how to protect birds from snakes, hawks, owls, raccoons, house sparrows, starlings, wind damage and lightning.

See a spectacular martin colony that has grown to more than 70 pairs, growth that happens only with proper equipment, utilizing the best management techniques, and hard work by purple martin caretakers known as landlords.

After the main program, gourds and seeds will be available for purchase, and participants can learn how to grow gourds and modify them to create safe, long-lasting purple martin homes. Free literature on martin attraction and management, and catalogs for high-quality martin equipment will also be available.

Presentations begin at 11 a.m., and participants are asked to arrive early to get settled. Events end by 3 p.m. The event is free, but donations are appreciated to help cover expenses. Bring lawn chairs, shoes for wet grass, binoculars, notepad, bag lunch and drink, and camera. Please do not bring pets.

Find directions, photos and more information online at purplemartinfieldday.org. If rain is predicted, special instructions or a cancellation notice will be posted online.