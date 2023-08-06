“All kids need books in the home early in life,” says Lynda Harrill, an advocate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. “Books are essential for cognitive development that occurs before age three. Reading with young kids creates lifetime bonds with parents and siblings as well as a love of books.” Harrill has been helping start local programs all over Virginia since the commonwealth stepped up to fund 50% of the costs last year.

DPIL is a free book-gifting program started 28 years ago by The Dollywood Foundation to provide high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. DPIL has given away more than 211 million books since inception. There are 1,903 children under 5 in Caroline County. More than 46,000 kids are now enrolled statewide. Dolly Parton says, “You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children.”

The Dollywood Foundation partners with a local nonprofit organization that agrees to build awareness, enroll children and raise funds for the local portion of the book costs. Now that the commonwealth of Virginia funds half the cost of the books, the local cost is only $1.10 per book. So, for a local cost of only $13.20 per year, each child receives a free book in the mail each month. The books are mailed directly to the children from the Dollywood Foundation in Tennessee. The foundation maintains enrollment records and provides marketing materials and hands-on support.

Having a home library is essential for the development of vocabulary and pre-reading skills. DPIL research shows that in low-income situations there is only one book for every 300 children. The critical third-grade reading scores in Virginia (only 68% average pass rate) could use a boost. DPIL is part of the solution.

The first step in the process of starting a local DPIL program is to find a 501©(3) nonprofit organization in the county to partner with the Dollywood Foundation. The next step is to organize a local advisory group of at least six to 10 individuals in the county to tailor the marketing and fundraising efforts to suit the community. Harrill recommends raising three years’ worth of estimated costs before accepting enrollments. She says this allows the advisory group to concentrate on the fun stuff when the program officially launches—a kickoff event at the local library, dressing up like Dolly for community events, holding a Dolly karaoke night at a local civic group event, etc. These are only a few examples of the many fun things to do to promote the program and attract donors.

To help bring Dolly to Caroline County, reach out to Harrill at quickstartcentral@comcast.net. For more information about DPIL, visit imaginationlibrary.com.