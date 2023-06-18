Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Xi Upsilon Omega chapter was chartered Sept. 10, 1983, and serves the city of Fredericksburg and Westmoreland, Stafford and King George counties. Since 1983, Xi Upsilon Omega has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship funds, and its members have served as educators, mentors and ready hands.

On April 16, the chapter celebrated, in advance, 40 years of relentless service. Linda H. Gilliam, 17th Mid-Atlantic Regional Director, delivered an inspirational word, charging the chapter of 153 members to continue serving for another 40 years.

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw declared Sept. 10, 2023, Xi Upsilon Omega Day. The chapter, under the leadership of Andrea Duplechain, received the declaration with great pride and will continue to forge ahead in sisterhood and service to the great people of Fredericksburg and its surrounding counties.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is an international women’s organization with graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Canada, Liberia, South Africa, Germany, Japan, Korea, the Caribbean, England and the Middle East. Founded at Howard University in 1908, it was the first sorority for African American college-educated women who were dedicated to making an impact on the educational, social and cultural spheres of its community.

With the theme Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood, the 2022–26 administration seeks to build upon the sorority’s rich legacy of service by motivating its sisterhood of more than 120,000 active members to lead on the front lines of change, education and advocacy.

The current administration has six initiatives. Strengthen Our Sisterhood serves as the foundation initiative, as members strengthen their bonds to support the service mission. The remaining five initiatives include Empower Our Families, Build Our Economic Wealth, Enhance Our Environment, Advocate for Social Justice and Uplift Our Local Community.