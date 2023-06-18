Annually on the fourth weekend of June, more than 40,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or friends to operate from remote locations. American Radio Relay League Field Day is a picnic, a campout, practice for emergencies, an informal contest and fun. It is a time where many aspects of Amateur Radio come together to highlight its many roles.

On Field Day, radio amateurs practice skills to meet the challenges of emergency preparedness as well as acquaint the general public with the capabilities of Amateur Radio.

On Field Day, see how ham radios work, learn how to use a radio, examine antenna set ups and sign up to become an operator.

King George County amateur radio operators, KGARO, will set up at Caledon State Park pavilion from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 2 p.m. on June 25 to demonstrate and use their ham radio skills. KGARO meets monthly on fourth Thursdays; for more information email Sam Stello at KK4VR@hotmail.com.

The Aquia Harbour Amateur Radio Team will set up at the Aquia Harbour Clubhouse for the event. It will operate out of a contingency commo van in the parking lot area to exercise emergency communications skills before moving into the clubhouse ballroom for the remainder of Field Day.

Anyone interested in seeing how ham radio works and the role it plays in community communications is encouraged to stop by these free events.