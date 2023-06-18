American Legion Post 290 held its installation of new officers on June 3 at its headquarters on Mountain View Road in Stafford. Post Commander Rick Schultz, vice commander Lewis Bunch, 2nd vice commander John Patrick, adjutant Mike Scullin, historian Patricia “Brandy” Fitzgerald, chaplain Darren King, judge advocate Garry Briggs, and sergeant-at-arms Les Wood are pictured left to right.
American Legion Post 290 installs new officers
