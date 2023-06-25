A crew of seven Scouts (Ryker S., Michael L., Curtis L., Joshua W., Lucas P., Rudra S. and Sheppard A.) and four adults (Brett S., Curtis L., Micaiah P. and Nilesh S.) from Troop 1717B, sponsored by Hartwood Presbyterian Church, devoted a year to mastering critical survival skills to prepare for the arduous winter conditions awaiting them at the Northern Tier High Adventure winter camp, Okpik, located at the Charles L. Sommers Canoe Base in Ely, Minnesota.

In December 2022, the adventurers arrived at Northern Tier, along the southern end of Moose Lake. With the assistance of their guide Mike, they trekked across the tundra wearing snowshoes and a waist harness with a tether to pull gear-laden sleds along the freshly snow-filled trail. Scouts built sleeping shelters to survive frigid, single-digit temperatures and spent two days ice fishing, riding dog sleds and building a quinzhee, or snow shelter. The crew returned to Northern Tier via hike across solidly frozen Flash Lake.

After hot showers—their first in four days—the crew celebrated the arrival of 2023 and 100th anniversary of Northern Tier. They returned to Stafford County not just as Scouts but as “Northmen,” with epic tales of wolf tracks, wolf howls, northern lights, keeping boots warm, the International Wolf Museum, eggs-in-a-bag and Hudson Bay bread.

