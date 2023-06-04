The fourth annual Doug Carter Regional STEM Fair was held in April at the Ron Rosner YMCA. The fair included fourth through eighth grade students from area public schools.

Because Virginia Department of Education policy restricts elementary school students from competing, the fourth and fifth graders presented their school projects, and all were awarded modest science-oriented gifts, such as solar robot kits or microscopes. The first place prize in each STEM category earned $250, second place received $175, and third place received $100. Each category also had several honorable mention prizes.

Rebecca Schieber, the Instructional Science Specialist for Caroline County Public Schools, and Sheri Sanders, Science Department Chair and Academic Dean for King George middle schools, have been dynamic and enthusiastic supporters of the STEM Fair since its creation. Joining the judging this year was Tiffany Levine, a systems engineer from Dahlgren Naval Base.

This year, 56 students entered the event, including 14 team and individual submissions. Students from Fredericksburg and Caroline, Spotsylvania and King George counties participated. Students presented their school projects on a scheduled Zoom video chat to the judges. Caroline County Middle School had several teams, composed of two to five students. The judges, realizing the importance of group participation, were able to observe team presentations during school days while the students were on recess.

Some of the projects presented were assigned by science teachers, such as the filtration of dirty water. This enabled many teams and individuals to analyze the serious issue of finding clean drinking water, which affects nearly 800 million people daily. Other teams tested the number of bacterial contaminants on various surfaces around their school. Students retrieved samples from doorknobs, handrails, bathroom facilities and other public spaces. These teams were able to consider how and why some areas had more bacteria than others.

Still other teams developed engineering solutions to oceanic challenges. One team created a robotic fish with a Bluetooth camera that could record activities deep in the ocean. Another team developed a robotic claw that would enable undersea exploration and retrieval.

Many students used trial and error to test different filtering materials, determine their viability and effectiveness, and then considered combinations of other materials to get closer to their desired outcomes. For these students, the iterative process proved very informative as the judges could see their enthusiasm and appreciation for discovering what did not work, as much as for what did work. Judges were inspired to hear students explain how their failures at different stages of the processes led them to learn valuable lessons and develop new ideas.

Other students created their own experiments based on real-world situations in their home or community. One team of eighth graders developed and tested different types of grasses which could be used to build marsh fields that would filter the excess fertilizer from farms that causes algae blooms in Lake Anna. Another student tested different types of grasses to prevent erosion in her back yard, a process that took months and many repetitive steps.

The first-place prize in science went to Damari, Bryan and Jeremiah, seventh graders at Caroline Middle School, for their research on bacterial growth around the school. First place in technology went to Kevin, another seventh grader from Caroline who developed a robotic land rover with tracks instead of wheels. Kevin even programmed the solar panels to orient themselves toward the brightest light source as it powered the batteries.

The top prize for engineering went to Kyleigh and Ellie, a pair of sixth graders from Caroline who designed a water transport vehicle powered by solar and wind. The top prize for mathematics went to Logan, an eighth grader from King George, who developed a probability model for weighted dice he made with a 3-D printer.

The Best in Show prize of $500 went to Caleigh, an eighth grader from King George whose soil erosion project showed a depth of understanding and skill commonly found among college students. Experiments created by fourth and fifth graders included an electric box that answered questions and a car powered by a balloon. While the prize money was very nice for the winners, the participation and practice of showing their projects to interested adults and other students proved an invaluable and memorable experience.

Tau Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s 3rd District Foundation and the Fredericksburg Eagle’s Club Aerie 4123, sponsors of the STEM fair, continue to provide substantial and untiring support for the growth and development of the next generation of scientists in the Rappahannock region, and they enthusiastically support robust community activities in our area.

This program represents just one of many opportunities to help children find values and principles to live by. Event organizers are eagerly searching for new grants to enable youth to explore their world and their history, and design our future while having fun. Contact Norman Carter at ncarterjr@hotmail.com.