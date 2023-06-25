Each year the Belmont Club of Women awards scholarships to area high school seniors in Louisa, Spotsylvania and Orange counties to help them reach their goals though higher education. The $2,000 scholarships are presented to students who have demonstrated a heart for service to their communities while maintaining superior academic achievement.
Scholarship committee member Lisi Jackson presented the Willie Wood Biscoe Scholarship to Zachary Gallimore, upper left, and the Judith McKee Memorial Medical Scholarship to Madelyn Gray, lower right. Gallimore and Gray are graduates of Spotsylvania High School.
Escarlet Hernandez of Louisa County High School, lower left, was awarded the Evelyn Ross Scholarship; and Luke Jarrell of Orange County High School, upper right, was awarded the Goodwin Family Scholarship.