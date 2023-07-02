Members of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office recently participated in the inaugural Team Up to Clean Up event, picking up litter along roadways in Caroline. Volunteers met at the Caroline County Recreation Park at 7 a.m., were divided into teams and spread throughout the county to begin collecting litter. At 12:30 p.m., volunteers regrouped at the recreation park, where food and drinks were provided and the State Fair of Virginia gave door prizes to participants.

Sheriff Scott Moser stated, “This is a wonderful event, that is unfortunately needed. Littering is a class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and/or a $2,500 fine. Additionally, in cases where the driver is not identified but the vehicle is, the Code of Virginia presumes the registered owner of a motor vehicle to be responsible for the littering, meaning the registered owner may be charged for the offense. I encourage everyone to be mindful of our beautiful county and the effort of volunteers to keep it clean. Please do not litter; take the time to place your trash in it’s proper place.”