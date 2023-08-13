For three decades, Mary Washington ElderStudy has empowered seniors to pursue lifelong learning and enrich their lives. As the organization marks its 30th anniversary, it invites area seniors to join the journey and celebrate with the group. Registration is now open for the 2023–24 year.

Originally established in 1993 by the University of Mary Washington and a group of passionate community members, the organization has grown to nearly 300 members who enjoy engaging in learning opportunities, discovering new perspectives and embracing experiences within the community and beyond.

Through a diverse array of courses and events, organizers have tried to cater to a wide range of interests. A dedicated corps of volunteers, along with tremendous support from UMW faculty and staff, serves as the cornerstone of the organization’s success.

Classes—a combination of in-person, Zoom and hybrid offerings—begin Aug. 29. In-person classes are held on the UMW Stafford campus.

Visit elderstudy.com to explore the calendar for class offerings and register as a new member for $72 for the first year. Courses may be found under the calendar tab. Questions may be emailed to membership@elderstudy.com; or call 571/259-6097.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mary Washington ElderStudy, the group will host a special brunch on Sept. 7. Details are available on the group’s website calendar.