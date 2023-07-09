Fireworks light the night sky over Spotsylvania Courthouse during the county's Stars & Stripes Spectacular at Merchants Square / Courthouse Village on July 1. The display capped a day of live music and entertainment, food and children's activities.
Celebrating independence at Spotsylvania Courthouse
