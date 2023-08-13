Larry Williams, president of the Chancellor Lions Club, presents a check for $1,700 to Teresa Summers, president of Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Blue Star Mothers support our troops worldwide by sending care packages to soldiers, Marines, airmen and sailors wherever they are stationed. Also pictured are members Bill and Faye Mohler, Mary Kulesa, and Karen Taylor and Walter Pennino, who are both members of the Lions Club and Blue Star Mothers. The Chancellor Lions Club was able to assist in this project by collecting funds in the blue jars located on the counters in local FasMarts. Lions clubs are the largest volunteer organization in the world, and its motto is We Serve. Both organizations are 501©(3). For more information on joining either group, email Blue Star Mothers at president.va4@bluestarmothers.us; or Chancellor Lions at wapennino@aol.com.
Chancellor Lions Club presents donation to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg
