In May, the Chancellor Ruritan Club awarded four $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Spotsylvania County to help them reach their goals through higher education. The scholarships were awarded to students who had demonstrated expertise in their field of study, service to their schools and communities, and superior academic achievement.

The Outstanding FBLA Student Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Abe Kassem from Chancellor High School to attend University of Mary Washington.

The Outstanding Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center Student Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Jyneece Conway–Layman from Massaponax High School to attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Outstanding FFA Student Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Copper Muething from Riverbend High School to attend James Madison University.

The Outstanding Academic Achievement Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Grace Carryer from Riverbend High School to attend the College of William & Mary.

The Chancellor Ruritan Club continues its long history of supporting local students achieve their educational goals.