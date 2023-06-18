William Burton of Reva graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Alyssa Coppage of Amissville graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Art; Katherine Presutto of Fredericksburg graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Caroline Shaffer of Amissville graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in special education; Teresa Awuah of Stafford County graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Makenzi Barnhart of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Social Work; Katrina Chenoweth of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Allie Garrison of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Madison Giarratana of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in quantitative finance; James Giknavorian of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Caleb Hackett of Ruther Glen graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in intelligence analysis; Cory Longenecker of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Preston Morgan of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in secondary education; Nicholas Moxley of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre; Katherine Reebals of Barboursville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Monica Simmons of Barboursville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in individualized study; Kaniya Whiting of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in integrated science and technology; Rebekah Withrow of King George County graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Social Work; Renee Colelli of Spotsylvania County graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sharara Faisal of Stafford graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and design; Jeffrey Gaulard of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology; MaryHelen Getty of Locust Grove graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Holly Haus of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Jacob Hayward of Culpeper County graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Tayler Henriques of Spotsylvania graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in intelligence analysis; Olivia Irr of Stafford graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Calista Lide of King George graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Music; Luke Pineda of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Michelle Rodriguez of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre; Katherine Surette of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in dietetics; Mackenzie Weakland of Stafford graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education; William White of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in independent scholars; and Cardyn Winn of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Dane Accardo of Rhoadesville graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems; Ava Alferez of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business; Grant Amos of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and design; Chad Atkins of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in information technology; Madison Bailey of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Shelby Baumer of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Earth science; Paris Beaver of Rixeyville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in integrated science and technology; Kylee Bills of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Austin Bond of Locust Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jessica Boss of Amissville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in special education; Nicholas Broger of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems; Carlyn Campbell of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Gregory Campfield of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in geography; Romeo Clanagan of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in justice studies; Elizabeth Cluff of Orange County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in individualized study; Kayla Coffey of Somerset graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sydney Coffman of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and religion; Bay Cohen of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Trevor Cole of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and design; Henry Counsell of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Cooper Crowell of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and design; William Dyer of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication studies; Kayla Felts of Boston graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Trevor Ferares of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering; Madalynn Foley of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biotechnology; Patrick Foreman of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering; Griffin Gaskins of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Olivia Glass of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Ryan Groel of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering; Eva Heller of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in geography; Miguel Hernandez of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Anna Hopkins of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in writing rhetoric and technical communication; Allison Jeffries of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Anna Jordan of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Jared Joyner of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work; Christina Kennedy of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in general psychology; Gabrielle Kibler of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Katelyn Kirtley of Milford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Grace Klein of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering; Delaney Krejdovsky of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Cole LaBossiere of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public administration; Tiana Lewis of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public administration; Camden Light of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Earth science; Renee Lorenzo of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in justice studies; Molly McFadden of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Individualized Study; Sarah Michael of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education; Angela Minger of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work; Emily Missana of Barboursville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Kathryn Monaghan of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Michael Mulroy of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication studies; Chloe Norton of Gordonsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in general psychology; Stephen Oikonomides of Barboursville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Briana Paris of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in general psychology; Sophia Patchan of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in modern foreign languages; Jane Pierce of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Adrien Ponce of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Teren Raines of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Thomas Ramey of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Devin Ravenel of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Claire Riddle of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Lance Robinson of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in intelligence analysis; Shelby Rott of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Thomas Rowe of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public administration; Michael Saundercock of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in writing rhetoric and technical communication; Lindsey Slaughter of Gordonsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Rebecca Smith of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and design; Kimberly Snyder of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashton Stark of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; James Stopa of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering; Erick Teo–Abrego of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Alana Tilden of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Jonathan Vazquez Silva of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business; Bailee Walker of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Logan Weller of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and design; Kylee Wiggins of Jeffersonton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in general psychology; and Amanda Wilson of Rixeyville graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.