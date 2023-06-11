Benedictine College

Kateri Camarca of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list at Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas.

Bridgewater College

Approximately $28,000 in funding for summer research projects has been awarded to Bridgewater College students who will conduct research under the mentorship of a faculty member throughout the summer. Locally, Cheyenne Barlow of Culpeper County received a Dr. John W. Martin Summer Science Research Institute award to research “Determination of optimal methods for altering rates of axolotl locomotion and metabolism”; and The Research Experience @ Bridgewater fully funded the project of Jamie Rexrode of Mineral, “Instructional processes among teachers of young children: The context of inquiry in the project-based classroom.”

Bucknell University

Caitlin Yant of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Citadel

Kelsey Cordero of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; Joshua Curran of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Issac Graves of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in intelligence and security studies; William Hahn of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in modern language; Elijah Joseph of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; and Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.

Georgia Southern University

Hiram Luciano–Olivencia of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia.

Grove City College

Elanor Lambert of Jeffersonton earned a Bachelor of Science in biology/health and was named to the dean’s list.

Lauren Tucker of Spotsylvania County and Abby Henriksen and Nico Rodriguez of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring 2023 semester at Grove City College, Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Harvard University

Colleen Seidel of Spotsylvania County has graduated from Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kutztown University

Lauren N. Jackson of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

Lebanon Valley College

Matthew Kassab of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pennsylvania.

Lee University

Jordan Lee Lyon of King George County graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in teaching English to speakers of other languages at Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee.

Lincoln University of Missouri

Megnissou Capo Chichi Radji of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Lincoln University, Jefferson City, Missouri.

McDaniel College

Anna Kale of King George County and Jacqueline Kuzma of Stafford County were recognized with highest honors, and Abigail Cook of Spotsylvania County was recognized with honors on the spring 2023 dean’s list at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.

Miami University

Zach Ellia of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Nazareth College

Julia Hollandsworth of Spotsylvania County earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and community youth development and a minor in cognitive neuropsychology and named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.

PennWest University

Jeremy Ford and James Lilly of Fredericksburg, and Zoe Ott of Culpeper County were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University, California, Pennsylvania.

Salve Regina University

Fiona Jameson of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in biology at Salve Regina University, Newport, Rhode Island.

Shenandoah University

Justus Whittington of Locust Grove was one of 22 students chosen to be 2023 summer fellows of the new Student Research Publications Institute at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

Slippery Rock University

Leslie Colliver of Stafford County and Sydney Ulmer of Fredericksburg were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

Thiel College

Morgan Wood of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Thiel College, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Union University

Sydney Whittaker of Ruther Glen was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Union University, Jackson, Tennessee.

University of Kentucky

Rowan Cato of Stafford County, Karley Mills of Culpeper County and Riley Wright of Ruther Glen were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.

University of Wisconsin

Sarah Rosenbaum of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor list at University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin.

William & Mary Law School

Carly LaForge of Fredericksburg has graduated from William and Mary Law School, Williamsburg, where she received the Gambrell Professionalism Award and the W&M Law Award for Excellence in the Study of IP Law, and she was inducted into The Order of the Coif.

Wofford College

Emma Stalteri of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Ashley Espeland of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer science and robotics engineering and completed the Major Qualifying Project titled “Small-Size Soccer Robots.” Declan Williams of Fredericksburg earned a degree in robotics engineering and completed the MQP titled “Improved Actuation System for an Artificial Tongue Prostesis” at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusettts.

York College of Pennsylvania

Sydni Adams and Taylor Horan of Spotsylvania County, Isabel Cox and Zachary Cox of Stafford County, and Madison Kauffmann and Claire Shorb of Culpepper County were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania.