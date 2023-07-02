Phi Kappa Phi

Nolan Lovett of Fredericksburg, a student at Boise State University, and Timothy Marriner and Nicholle Miller of Stafford County, students at National Intelligence University, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Abilene Christian University

Kayliegha Slaton of King George County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor roll at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas.

Berklee College of Music

Brent Kneipp of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts.

Bridgewater College

Annaliese Franklin of Stafford County received the Dr. Stuart R. Suter Endowed Scholarship; Megan Huffstickler of Fredericksburg received the Joseph M. and Jane A. Crockett Award; and Jillian Rife of Culpeper County received the Robert L. Hueston Endowed Scholarship at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.

Campbellsville University

Morgan Paige Watkins of King George County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Campbellsville University, Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Cedar Crest College

Alexis Cummins of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Cedarville University

Kevin Myers of King George County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

Clark University

Ciaran R. Cubbage of Fredericksburg was named to second honors on the spring 2023 dean’s list at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts.

College of Charleston

Mason Allen of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in marketing from the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

College of William & Mary

Jacob Caldwell, Veronica Holmes and Joshua Ramdass of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts, and Gi-Ppeum Chang, Erin Lipkin, Jakob Ma and Alexis Pugh of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science; Emily Burkholder of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science; and Azaria’h Alexander, Wilhelmina Awan and Hanna Douglas of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science, and Reagan Piontek of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Arts.

Joy Chang, Addison Dempsey, Jeremy Donfack, Calvin Farrell, Veronica Holmes, Alex Lazo, Nastassja Montgomery, Jack Nelson and Miranda Parrish of Fredericksburg; Emily Burkholder, Owen Darcy, Amar Dunham, Ella Indseth and Catherine Storke of King George; Thomas Smith of Port Royal; Mandy Joyce of Ruther Glen; and Azaria’h Alexander, Hanna Douglas, Leah Mastri and Jayden Moon of Spotsylvania were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at College of William & Mary, Williamsburg.

Commonwealth University–Lock Haven

Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Commonwealth University–Lock Haven, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

Emerson College

Ava Sparico of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Arts in business creative enterprises at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

Emory & Henry College

Justine South of King George County; Olivia Haynes and Alison Peters of Spotsylvania County; Madeline Hummel, Ava Thomas and Zedrick Yeboah of Stafford County; and Matthew Klapak of Zion Crossroads were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list. Elizabeth Heflin of Spotsylvania has been awarded for outstanding academic achievement at Emory & Henry College, Emory.

Georgia State University

Calia Johnson of Spotsylvania County was named to the president’s list; and Kaycee Awuah of Stafford County and Tiffany Thompson of Spotsylvania were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 term at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia.

Hamilton College

Rose McCullough of Rapidan earned a Bachelor of Arts in biology and completed a thesis titled “Barcoding the coral reef cryptobiome”; and Rafael Osella of King George County earned a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and completed a thesis titled “Tri-Doping Lanthanide Complexes for Access to Blue Light Emission” at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.

Hollins University

Demetia Hopkins–Greene of Orange County earned a Master of Fine Arts in dance; and Aqsa Fazal and Monika Artiga–Mora of Fredericksburg have graduated from Hollins University, Roanoke.

Lehigh University

Deborah Walters and Iliana Walters of Spotsylvania County were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Lewis University

Russell Smith of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Lewis University, Romeoville, Illinois.

Marquette University

Natalia Perdomo of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in Nursing at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Miami University

Wendy Poe of Stafford County graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in interactive media studies, speech path and audiology from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Middle Tennessee State University

John Colley of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Mississippi State University

Rachel Talmadge of Fredericksburg received the Bachelor of Science cum laude from MSU’s College of Education. Talmadge and Michael Cassidy of Stafford County were named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Mississippi State University, Mississippi State, Mississippi.

Norwich University

Sean Meese of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vermont.

Ohio University

Alex Mackeown of Amissville was named to the president’s list; Tekleab Arega and Tizita Molla of Fredericksburg were named to the provost’s list; and Jacob Ehreth of Rixeyville and Madison Scharen of King George County were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 term at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

Oregon State University

Meghan Reynolds of Orange County has graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in human development and family sciences; Marc Mains of Spotsylvania County has graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife sciences; and Carson Chewning of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon.

Presbyterian College

Fenix Digiacomo of Spotsylvania County and Isabel Whitman of Fredericksburg were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Presbyterian College, Clinton, South Carolina.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Carl Stadtler of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Lyndsay Bradford of Unionville, Ryan McGee of Stafford County and Hailey Snodgrass of Orange County were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York.

Saint Francis University

Louis Mihota of Spotsylvania was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pennsylvania.

South Dakota State University

Nathan Notgrass of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota.

University of Alabama

Taylor DeBernard of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Arts; and Lucas West of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration.

Martin Adams, Riley Bowling, Taylor DeBernard, Jenna Johnson and Holly Williams of Fredericksburg; Amber Kressler and Kennedy Lopez of Spotsylvania County; and Ethan Abbott, Erin Buckles, Magnolia Malone, Brooke Nowak, Peyton Rooney and Rachel Stepp of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.

Marissa La Venuta and Kaitlyn Scott of Culpeper County; Lucile Harrison, Kelly Morrison and Vanessa Sacks of Fredericksburg; Meghan Murphy, Mary Pattillo and William Penafiel of Spotsylvania County; Joshua Galatro of Stafford County; and Jackson Schneider of Woodford were named to the dean’s list at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

University of Dallas

Gabriella Capizzi of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Arts in politics at the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas. Capizzi was recognized for excellence with The Ann Helen Maberry Award and the Willmoore Kendall Political Philosophy Award. Capizzi also recently commissioned as an active duty intelligence officer in the United States Army.

University of Findlay

Erika Gunselman of Spotsylvania County has earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Sydney Taylor of Spotsylvania was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.

University of Iowa

Olivia Roberts of Stafford County has earned a Juris Doctor in law; and Elinor Rogers of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology at University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.

University of Maryland Global Campus

Mary E. Rangel of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, magna cum laude. Christopher Lee Rodgers of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science, magna cum laude. Robert Joseph Sonnenberg of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy, magna cum laude. Rodney Allen Gentry of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity, cum laude. Martin Kassner of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity, cum laude. Lauren Petruskie of Oak Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude. Ashley Lanae Walker of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, cum laude. Jonathon Paul Williams of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in software development and security, cum laude.

Matilda Dekontee Appiah–Kubi of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity. Philip Edwin Baker of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Kimberly D. Boyd of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in social science. David Michael Crawley of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science. David England of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity. Nicholas M. Espino of King George earned a Bachelor of Science in finance. Janica Fagan of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in information systems management. Jackson Faust–Stephenson of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in digital media and web technology. Deshawn Gaines of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Richard Steven Garrett of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in homeland security. Jaiyah Alex Kallon of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in information systems management. Jeffrey Alan Lavin Jr. of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Marissa Maweu of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in general studies. Alexa F.N. Payton of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Marina P. Porter of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Jason Joseph Sansky of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Aleksandr Sergeev of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in information systems management. Ansley Coral Viel of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in investigative forensics. Brianna Villavicencio of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in graphic communication. Angela C. Williams of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in information systems management. Steven Woolfolk of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in management studies.

Everest Head and Michelle Vianey Valdivia of Culpeper, Corbin Laudenslager of Woodford, Miguel A. Quintanilla and Haven Waldon–Reed of Stafford, Christian A. Ramos of Jeffersonton and Christopher Sparrow of Fredericksburg earned an associate of arts at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland.

University of Mississippi

Cassidy Dodson of Spotsylvania County earned a Master of Science in communication sciences/disorders; and Carter Furrow of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 chancellor’s honor roll at University of Mississippi, University, Mississippi.

University of Rhode Island

Sareena Shetti of Spotsylvania County and Noelle Sterner of Stafford County were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.

University of South Carolina Beaufort

Sarah Bourne of Stafford County and Tristen Norris of Reva have been named to the chancellor’s list at University of South Carolina Beaufort, Bluffton, South Carolina.