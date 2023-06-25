Kayla Compton of Amissville; Grace Cooper, Paula Mercado and Katherine Reebals of Barboursville; Anna Hansohn and Alyssa Keller of Culpeper County; Tovah Baer, Anju Beard, William Bradford, Jane Britton, Spencer Brooks, Christopher Brown, Carlyn Campbell, Katrina Chenoweth, Isabella Daniel, Thomas Davies, Mira Dover, Jenna Erfurdt, Robert Fitzpatrick, Lauren Frensley, Ryan Groel, Allison Kreisman, Jack Leitch, Hermione Lewis, Cory Longenecker, Lilly Mamon, Briana Paris, Lydia Pelham, Riley Pugh, Abigail Reinhardt, Sara Scanlan, Brayden Smith, Katherine Surette, Bailee Walker, Isabella Wanshon and Kaniya Whiting of Fredericksburg; Kathleen Sutherland of Jeffersonton; Kiersten Hannah, Emma Redmond and Gabriella White of King George County; Grace Lumsden of Orange County; Liam Olah of Powhatan; Avery Smith of Port Royal; Alaina Colangelo of Rhoadesville; Madison Nutter, Renee Colelli, Emma Domachowski and Kylie Watkins of Spotsylvania County; Katherine Antonucci, Teresa Awuah, Madison Giarratana, James Giknavorian, Olivia Irr, Emma Knepel, Zoe McDowell, Sarah Michael, Preston Morgan, Erin Naman, Se’Lis Sharpe, Elizabeth Watts, Mackenzie Weakland and Ethan Zimmerman of Stafford County; and Kimberly Dishman and Jamie Vaughan of Woodford were named to the president’s list.

Kayla Coppage and Nathan Couick of Amissville; John Barber, Alanna King, Emily Missana, Monica Simmons and Victoria Tibbetts of Barboursville; Celeste Breeden Blankenship of Boston; Ainsley Ayers, Juan Garcia, Matthew Harrison, Austin Hayward, Jacob Hayward, Macklin Luckinbill, Madison Moore, Lara Parker, Allyanna Pearson, Olivia Searle, Blakelee Settle, Christopher Shaw, Faith Sherbeyn, Rylee Simpson, Hailey Thompson and Avery Ward of Culpeper; Jabril Al–Hamdy, Aislinn Baldwin, Makenzi Barnhart, Thomas Bertram, Kylee Bills, Jayric Miles Bolano, Nicholas Broger, Joshua Brothers, Maya Brown, Mallory Burns, Elissa Bustamante, Thomas Cantwell, Harry Chu, Nicolas Downer, Darnell Dudley, Jamie Erfurdt, Richard Ernst, Veronka Faltes, Connor Ferares, Rebecca Fleetwood, William Gann, Allie Garrison, Jeffrey Gaulard, Alexandra Haggerty, Avery Haines, Jessica Harris, Logan Hayungs, Holly Haus, Garrett Heider, Eva Heller, Katie Howard, Solomon Iem, Jared Joyner, Gracen King, Simon Kintzel, Olivia Knerr, Katelyn Kuppert, Colin Lafley, Noah Lau, Shane Lupo, Lauren Manchester, Elizabeth Marples, Shannan Marrs, Ashley Martinez Colin, Briana McCurley, Kaelyn McDaniel, Maura McGraw, Daniel Merriman, Angela Moulton, Brandon Price, Kaitlyn Pylant, Fariha Rahiab, Teren Raines, Bethanie Richters, Ricardo Rigual, Michelle Rodriguez, Emily Sale, Abigail Simpson, McKayla Stapleton, Maya Sutherland, Angelina Tankelewicz, Jace Taylor, Alethea Teruya, Rechita Threatt, Julianne White, William White, Brett Widdis, Alexander Wingrove, Cardyn Winn, Benjamin Woollven, Amanda Xu and Christina Yang–Beggs of Fredericksburg; Kylee Wiggins of Jeffersonton; Trevor Bennett, Kellie Bentz, Claire Chalkley, Chloe Lucas, Rebecca Tidwell and Rebekah Withrow of King George; Nolan Carney and MaryHelen Getty of Locust Grove; Forrest Melton of Orange; Paris Beaver of Rixeyville; Caleb Hackett and Kayden Whitlock of Ruther Glen; Samantha Armstrong, Abigal Flowers, Tayler Henriques, Gabrielle Kibler, Cole LaBossiere, Flynn McCabe, Patrick Ouellette, Sophia Patchan, Charlotte Patton, Adam Pellegreen, Caroline Seidel, Matthew Stretton, Lisa Sullivan, Atlee Thompson, Ragan Trask, Elaina Warlick and Benjamin Wenger of Spotsylvania; Sierra Acheson, Izabelle Allen, Anthony Angelo, Jessie Boyer, Anna Bradford, Noelia Cevallos, Jillian Clark, Savannah DiCola, Alexis Dobberstein, Sharara Faisal, Olivia Glass, Mary Guckian, Savannah Haley, Alexander Hardie, Camdan Henderson, Liam Hoy, Katie Koper, Skylar Krause, Renee Lorenzo, Oliejah Louissaint, Andrew Mangrum, Ryley Margheim, Jacob Martinez, Caitlin Mayer, Susanna McDowell, Michael Megna, Alyssa Miller, Angela Minger, Nicholas Moxley, Annamarie Mulroy, Michael Planten, Elisa Slater, Brooke Stafira, Patricia Tingue, Angela Tran, Sabrina Troughton, Jordan Venning, Riley Young and Katheryn Zacatenco of Stafford; James Bryington of Unionville; and Sara Ferguson and Aliyah Hawkins of Zion Crossroads were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.