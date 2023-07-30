Phi Kappa Phi

John Henderson of Stafford County, a student at University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign; Erin Johnson of Gordonsville, a student at Old Dominion University; Nolan Lovett of Fredericksburg, a student at Boise State University; and Timothy Marriner and Nicholle Miller of Stafford, students at National Intelligence University have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Bismarck State College

Jeremiah Davidson of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in energy management at Bismarck State College, Bismarck, North Dakota.

Coastal Carolina University

Elizabeth Cole and Madisyn Padgett of Stafford County, and Addison Gleason of Fredericksburg were named to the president’s list.

Hailey Askelson of Stafford; Kristin Brickner of Montross; Skylar Carter, Aaron Garcia, Bethany Newton, Peyton Parker, Presley Patrick and Sarah White of Spotsylvania County; and Courtney Rennon of Boston were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina.

Hamilton College

Rose McCullough of Rapidan has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.

Lawrence University

Claire Chamberlin of Rhoadesville is among the recipients of the Baker Prize in Modern Languages, awarded to a senior or seniors majoring in a modern foreign language whose scholastic average in general and in modern foreign languages is highest among the majors in that field, at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Eric Montag of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in imaging science; Caleb Bush of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in physics; and Hailey Snodgrass of Orange County earned an associate of applied science in applied mechanical technology at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Niamh Connell of Spotsylvania County and Gabrielle Decrisci of Stafford County were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, Maryland.