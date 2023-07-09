Shenandoah University
Abigayle Anderson of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance; Brooke Athey of Amissville earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jay Baker of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Business Administration; Paveen Bunyasrie of King George County earned a Graduate Certificate in business analytics; Michael Carrion of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy; Cynthia Christopherson of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Jahquan Collins of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Isabel Contreras of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Medical Science and a Master of Science in physician assistant studies; Autumn Delellis of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Zachary Freshwater of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Music in music education; Trent Garrison of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Michaela Godfrey of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Jason Griffin of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Arts in virtual reality design; Ashley Gustafson of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Mitchel Hale of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Arts in media and communication; Paige Hamilton of Elkwood earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy; Carla Hatfield of Stafford earned a Master of Science in occupational therapy; John Hayes of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in data science and applied math; Amanda Hensen of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Erin Hoover of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Samuel Horn of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Kaily Karstetter of Culpeper County earned a Master of Business Administration and a Graduate Certificate in cybersecurity; Vivian Lam of Stafford earned a Doctor of Pharmacy; Jalen Mims of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Music in performance; Estefania Morales–Nazario of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in public health; Ashlee Myers of Rixeyville earned a Bachelor of Education in elementary education with special education endorsement; Kelly Nicholson of Culpeper earned a Graduate Certificate in anatomy and physiology; Virginia Osorio of Stafford earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy; Reilly Owen of Barboursville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration; Jensen Palmer of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hannah Piazza of Hague earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Cassidy Plucker of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Jennifer Pogue of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Jason Pope of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in administration and supervision; Jordan Rice of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Esports; Renee Ritzco of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre design and production; Kalea Saenz of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in film production; Nicole Shannon of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Medical Science and a Master of Science in physician assistant studies; Madeline Southall of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Music in performance; Autumn Taylor of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Sydney Viar of Culpeper earned a Master of Science in athletic training; Alexis Viernes of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Justus Whittington of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Science in public health; Lauren Winkler of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Zoe Wuckovich of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Shannon Fowler, Jeremy Kwolek and Sage Viar of Culpeper; Abigayle Anderson, Javonna Brigham, Regan Fields, Alicia Gomez, Timothy Henderson, Jacob Jack, Alexis Loder, Jonathan Margrave, Jalen Mims, Phoebe O’Kelly, Cassidy Plucker, Kalea Saenz, Sadie Schwarting, Caroline Thomas, Brooke Vaillancourt and Makayla Williams of Fredericksburg; Sarah Berry of Rhoadesville; Joshua Lewis and Kendrick Robinson of Ruther Glen; and Brynn Olden, Emmanuelle Potter and Elizabeth Ranberger of Stafford were named to the president’s list.
Brooke Athey and Matthew Schmidt of Amissville; Paul Amaya and Reilly Owen of Barboursville; Cassidy Morrison and Autumn Taylor of Culpeper; Paige Eagleton, Emma Graves, Samuel Horn, Aaron Leinenbach, Matthew Reffner, Erik Ruane, Kayla Stephenson, Kiyah Stewart and Paige Wilcox of Fredericksburg; Justus Whittington of Locust Grove; Emily Holden of Montross; Ashlee Myers of Rixeyville; John Bernard, Sarah Christy, Mackenzie Watkins and Mikayla White of Spotsylvania; and Colin Briggs, Elizabeth Foreman, Jackson Foreman and Allen Maxwell of Stafford were named to the dean’s list.
Dominic Pancione of Amissville; Reilly Owen of Barboursville; Ryelee Brown, Jeremy Kwolek and Cassidy Morrison of Culpeper; Jay Baker, Paige Eagleton, Regan Fields, John Hayes, Timothy Henderson, Samuel Horn, Jacob Jack, Kelsey Jones, Aaron Leinenbach, Nicolaus Pullum, Jordan Rice, Kayla Stephenson and Brooke Vaillancourt of Fredericksburg; Terese Greene of Rapidan; Kendrick Robinson of Ruther Glen; Sarah Christy, Gabriel Eckenrode, John Kindig, Nathan Lee, Hunter Showers and Mackenzie Watkins of Spotsylvania; and Janelle Anderson, Jackson Foreman, Allen Maxwell and Elizabeth Ranberger of Stafford were named to the athletic director’s list for the spring 2023 term at Shenandoah University, Winchester.