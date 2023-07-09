Shenandoah University

Abigayle Anderson of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance; Brooke Athey of Amissville earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jay Baker of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Business Administration; Paveen Bunyasrie of King George County earned a Graduate Certificate in business analytics; Michael Carrion of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy; Cynthia Christopherson of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Jahquan Collins of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Isabel Contreras of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Medical Science and a Master of Science in physician assistant studies; Autumn Delellis of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Zachary Freshwater of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Music in music education; Trent Garrison of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Michaela Godfrey of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Jason Griffin of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Arts in virtual reality design; Ashley Gustafson of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Mitchel Hale of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Arts in media and communication; Paige Hamilton of Elkwood earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy; Carla Hatfield of Stafford earned a Master of Science in occupational therapy; John Hayes of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in data science and applied math; Amanda Hensen of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Erin Hoover of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Samuel Horn of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Kaily Karstetter of Culpeper County earned a Master of Business Administration and a Graduate Certificate in cybersecurity; Vivian Lam of Stafford earned a Doctor of Pharmacy; Jalen Mims of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Music in performance; Estefania Morales–Nazario of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in public health; Ashlee Myers of Rixeyville earned a Bachelor of Education in elementary education with special education endorsement; Kelly Nicholson of Culpeper earned a Graduate Certificate in anatomy and physiology; Virginia Osorio of Stafford earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy; Reilly Owen of Barboursville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration; Jensen Palmer of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hannah Piazza of Hague earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Cassidy Plucker of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Jennifer Pogue of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in gifted education; Jason Pope of Fredericksburg earned a Professional Studies Certificate in administration and supervision; Jordan Rice of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Esports; Renee Ritzco of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre design and production; Kalea Saenz of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in film production; Nicole Shannon of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Medical Science and a Master of Science in physician assistant studies; Madeline Southall of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Music in performance; Autumn Taylor of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Sydney Viar of Culpeper earned a Master of Science in athletic training; Alexis Viernes of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Justus Whittington of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Science in public health; Lauren Winkler of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Zoe Wuckovich of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy.