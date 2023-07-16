College notes

Omicron Delta Kappa

Charlotte Bradley of Stafford County, Nikolas Hardenberger of Fredericksburg and Christian Herrera of Culpeper County were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, at Mary Baldwin University.

Kayleigh Turner of Fredericksburg is now serving as the president of the Virginia Wesleyan University Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa.

College of Charleston

Charlotte Zinck of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Des Moines Area Community College

Paris Carter of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Des Moines Area Community College, Ankeny, Iowa.

Emerson College

Ezekiel Manry of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

Frostburg State University

James Coleman and Abbigayle Rowton of Stafford County were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

Georgia Tech

Benjamin Brady of Fredericksburg, and Matthew Hopkins and Sierra Villarreal of Stafford County have earned degrees at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.

Hollins University

Monika Artiga–Mora, Aqsa Fazal and Piper Hart of Fredericksburg; Kailee Hall of Locust Grove; Zoe Raba of Ruther Glen; and Lisa-Marie Bastian and Jasmine Jones of Stafford County were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Hollins University, Roanoke.

Lawrence University

Claire Chamberlin of Rhoadesville has graduated from Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin.

Lebanon Valley College

Matthew Kassab of Stafford County was named to the 2023 Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) winter/spring academic honor roll at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pennsylvania.

Oregon State University

Cheyenne Matthews and Andrew Thibodeau of Fredericksburg, and Katherine G. Taylor of Stafford County were named to the spring 2023 scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon.

Quinnipiac University

Averial Evans of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Sterling College

Emma “Skizzi” Huffman of Stafford County has earned a degree in adventure education and human kinetics at Sterling College, Craftsbury Common, Vermont. Huffman’s senior year research project focused on the seven types of wellness that are necessary to maintain balance between the mind, body, and outside surroundings and how they relate to outdoor education and recreation.

University of Mary Washington

Emma Bathke of Fredericksburg, a 2021 graduate of University of Mary Washington, will teach English in Germany via the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. She applied for the Fulbright student program after studying German for 10 years and teaching English language learners as a classroom volunteer. She is one of 28 Mary Washington student Fulbright recipients since 2006.

University of Tampa

Mary Hart of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida.

Washington and Lee University

Sydney Alexis Lea Tune of Fredericksburg received a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude; Tune majored in sociology and anthropology with honors, with a second major in biology. Kellen Thomas Egan of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering.

Meklit Gezahegn Tilahun of Stafford County has been awarded a Johnson Scholarship at Washington and Lee University, Lexington.

Western Carolina University

Annika Aho of Culpeper County, Mya Carter of King George County, Caroline Surette of Fredericksburg and Reilly Tanner of Amissville were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina.