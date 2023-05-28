Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bob Jones University

Rylie Graham of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Cedarville University

Emily Wollschlager of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

Lee University

Jessica Berry of Locust Grove was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee.

Regis College

Rene’e Romero of Fredericksburg earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice — Family Nurse Practitioner from Regis College, Weston, Massachusetts.

Thiel College

Morgan Elizabeth Wood of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in neuroscience at Thiel College, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

University of the Cumberlands

Elizabeth Dosado of Ruther Glen was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list and recently graduated; and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville was named Health, Exercise, and Sport Science Student of the Year in Fitness and Sport Management at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

University of Georgia

Heather Frances Malloy of Ruther Glen earned a Master of Science in Athletic Training at University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia.

University of North Georgia

Mark Alexander of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.

Western Governors University

Tara Akers and Chris Lane of Fredericksburg, Jason Yusko of Spotsylvania County and Phyllis Israel of Stafford County have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. Todd Mcgee and Marie Thomason of Fredericksburg, Megan Smith and Jenna Taft of Stafford, and Sarah Ashmere of Woodford have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education. Denise Grim of Fredericksburg and Kayla Beeson of Spotsylvania have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Leavitt School of Health. Laila Avery, Megan Ferrara, Gabriale Mckinley and Shamar Walker of Fredericksburg, and Candelario Martinez and Danitza Rosas–Salvatierra of Stafford have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology.

Western Technical College

Maelyn Pitsenbarger of Stafford County was named to the spring 2023 president’s list of high distinction at Western Technical College, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

West Virginia University

Brooke Pataky of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in athletic training. Linwood Smith of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in social sciences, majoring in criminology, and commissioned into the West Virginia Army National Guard as a field artillery officer at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Wilkes University

Mary Evans of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in Nursing in nursing from Wilkes University, Wilkes–Barre, Pennsylvania.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Conner McKevitt of Stafford County was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Improving and Automating the Manual Argan Nut Sorting Process” at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts.

York College of Pennsylvania

Isabel Rose Cox of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Madison Paige Kauffmann of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences; and Claire Ruth Shorb of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Science in middle level/special education at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania.