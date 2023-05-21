Omicron Delta Kappa

Grant Benentt of Partlow, a student at Randolph–Macon College; Emma Birkitt of King George County, a student at St. Lawrence University; Rachel Helzer of Spotsylvania, a student at Southern Virginia University; Kayleigh Turner of Spotsylvania, a student at Virginia Wesleyan University; and Melody Washington of Spotsylvania, a student at Randolph College were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Phi Kappa Phi

James Francis of Fredericksburg, a student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg; John Henderson of Stafford County, a student at University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign; and Erin Johnson of Gordonsville, a student at Old Dominion University, Norfolk, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Albright College

Cayla Marie Newkirk of Colonial Beach earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry at Albright College, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Belmont University

Joel Pauley of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee.

Bob Jones University

Rylie Graham of Spotsylvania County was named to the president’s list, and Sarah Allen of King George County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Bridgewater College

Anna Mazurowski of Barboursville; Sabrina Hillegass of Burr Hill; Cheyenne Barlow, Mikayla Kzinowek, Makayla McCombs, Jillian Rife, Shelby Robinson and Shifa Tewari of Culpeper County; Kylie Amberger, Hunter Aversa, Bethany Chidlow, Alyssa Heron, Megan Huffstickler and Alexander Jensen of Fredericksburg; Matthew Wheaton of King George County; Raegan Scott of Rixeyville; Mackenzie Buckley and Taylor Thomas of Spotsylvania County; Hannah Barnes, Annaliese Franklin, Toby Lumley, Ronald Robinson Jr., Joseph Sepulveda and Sarah Sindle of Stafford County; and Butler Frank of Woodford were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.

The Citadel

Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg received the Widder Award at the annual awards convocation. Treiber and William Hahn of Fredericksburg accepted commissions into the U.S. Army at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.

Dickinson College

Reid Schattgen of Fredericksburg was awarded the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants Silver Alliance Scholarship from the MassCPAs Educational Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program. Schattgen is a student at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Eastern Mennonite University

Mild Butsridoung of Culpeper County, Taylor Chandler of Gordonsville and Christina Louk of Hague were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.

Emerson College

Cora Glazer of Spotsylvania County participated in the production of “Jelly’s Last Jam” at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

Flagler College

Michael Leftwich of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in finance at Flagler College, St. Augustine, Florida.

Hamilton College

Rafael Osella of King George County has received The American Chemical Society Awards at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.

Kutztown University

Lauren Jackson of Stafford County received an Outstanding Achievement for a Senior in Communication Studies award at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

Quinnipiac University

Averial Evans of Fredericksburg was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Southern New Hampshire University

Megan McGhee and Pierce Whitham of Amissville; Katrishca Perez and Shannon Weresnick of Fredericksburg; Charlene Poppe, Sharmaine Williams and Seirra Winn of Gordonsville; Victor Reinoso of King George County; Jessica Thorn of Rhoadesville; Kailey Hart of Ruther Glen; Joseph Hamel, Carter Johnson, Steven Payne and Jessica Wright of Spotsylvania County; Klarissa Beasley, Angel Chavonelle, Carter England, Maria Hagedorn, Angela Jacobson, Joanna Johnson, Nathan Krikorian, Rachel Meermans, Jared Mello, Kali Mobley, Therese Kapange, Ronald Pearsall, Katrina Stahl, Macy Stogran, Julien Tchanzy, Deleshea Walker and Teresa Walter of Stafford County; and Hailie Huppmann of Woodford were named to the president’s list.

Ana Vasquez Cortez and Brandi Macurak of Culpeper County; Arielle St. Val of Fredericksburg; Cleveland Lucas of Gordonsville; Joshua Alexander, Heidi Cieslewitz, Ian McAlister, and Ashlee Selby of Spotsylvania; and Emmanuel Aggrey, Dakisha Evans, Christopher Karchella and Brosnan Rogers of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the winter 2023 term at Southern New Hampshire University.

Thiel College

Morgan Elizabeth Wood of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in neuroscience at Thiel College, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

University of the Cumberlands

Elizabeth Dosado of Ruther Glen recently graduated; and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville was named Health, Exercise, and Sport Science Student of the Year in Fitness and Sport Management at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

University of Georgia

Heather Frances Malloy of Ruther Glen earned a Master of Science in Athletic Training at University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia.

Western Governors University

Tara Akers and Chris Lane of Fredericksburg, Jason Yusko of Spotsylvania County and Phyllis Israel of Stafford County have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. Todd Mcgee and Marie Thomason of Fredericksburg, Megan Smith and Jenna Taft of Stafford, and Sarah Ashmere of Woodford have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education. Denise Grim of Fredericksburg and Kayla Beeson of Spotsylvania have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Leavitt School of Health. Laila Avery, Megan Ferrara, Gabriale Mckinley and Shamar Walker of Fredericksburg, and Candelario Martinez and Danitza Rosas–Salvatierra of Stafford have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology.

West Virginia University

Linwood Smith of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in social sciences, majoring in criminology, and commissioned into the West Virginia Army National Guard as a field artillery officer at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia.