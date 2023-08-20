Kutztown University

Austin Mason of Stafford will enter the Kutztown University, Berks County, Pennsylvania, in the fall as the newest member for the Golden Bear Family.

Champlain College

Seraphim Gerber of Locust Grove was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont.

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Isaiah Simmons of Fredericksburg has graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, New Jersey.

Frostburg State University

Kyla Ferguson of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary/middle school dual certification; and Maggie Sharp of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in liberal studies at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

St. Lawrence University

Emma Birkitt of King George County and Layne Fritz of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York.

Troy University

Caralissa Ho of Fredericksburg was named to the chancellor’s list for the 2023 summer semester/Term 5 at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

University of Alaska Fairbanks

Michael Fazio Jr. of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Security and Emergency Management in homeland security and emergency management at University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fairbanks, Alaska.

University of Maryland Global Campus

Jason Vermillion of Barboursville; Everest Head and Samantha Skeins of Culpeper County; Amanda Bowman of Dahlgren; Jacob Chance, Baba Diawara, Jaiyah Kallon, Yeahnee Kpueh, Eric Lally, Michael Mckee and Aleksandr Sergeev of Fredericksburg; Dennis Daniels and Douglas Hancock of King George County; Charles Briggs, Carlos Cummings, Michael Dorsey and Martin Kassner of Locust Grove; Michael Lavendusky of Montross; Lauren Petruskie of Oak Grove; Stephen Spitler of Rhoadesville; Bryce Allen, Abigail Amankwaa, Darrian Ballenger, Joshua Batton, Marcus Brooks, Tyshawn Busby, Nathan Cantoral, Colton Ciufo, Tyana Dangerfield, Bright Eduah, Janica Fagan, James Hunt, Jacob James, Delante Jefferies, Alphea Jones, Benjamin Larkin, Jon Martin, Andrew Moore, Garrett Raleigh, Gefjon Rivera, Ross Roark, Amanda Rosal, Paul Scharer, Peter Serle, Sun Stars, Travis Tito–Pace, Brett Wasser and Timothy Weigel of Spotsylvania County; Courteney Bagley, Detrick Beasley, Kenneth Bennett, Jeffery Boone, Erica Bradshaw, Keith Brown, Thomas Bruns, Jennifer Burton, Jose Cisneros, Brooke Contreras, Aurelia Copeland, Leonard Crockett, Nelson Danso, Michael Duran, Dennis Evangelista, Ashanti Ferguson, Christopher Gaylord, Jaylen Gomez, William Gomez, Andrew Harrell, Natashia Hooper, Raymond Jentz, Joseph Johnson, James Jones, Adam Klapiszewski, Ayaovi Kotokou, Jeffrey Lavin Jr., Shonay Layton, Eric Lewis, Erica Lower, Carol McGee, Jonathan Mendez, Thomas Molaski, Bernardo Montoya, John Mundy, Montana Nipper, Olivia Nkuah, Elmehdi Othmane, Carlton Parks, Zachary Piepenhagen, Susana Rios, Harold Rivera, Christopher Rodgers, Ralph Rodriguez, Damian Romero, Jonathan Rothwell, Jason Sansky, Dominic Santos, Dennis Sarpong, Joshua Seenarine, Amber Seward, Michael Sheckells, Robert Sonnenberg, Christopher Sparrow, Fort Taylor III, Roger Tkaczyk, Ansley Viel, Haven Waldon–Reed, Ashley Walker, Ryan White, Christopher Williams, Dominic Williams, John Williams III, Leroy Williams Jr., Brandon Wilson, Steven Woolfolk, John Wright and Gabriel Zepeda of Stafford County; Ashley Beneke of Unionville; and Catherine Saucier of Woodford were named to the 2023 spring dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland.

West Virginia University

Christelle Temple of Spotsylvania County is one of two students selected to receive a Boren Scholarship at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia. Temple will spend the 2023–24 academic year in Tanzania to study Swahili as part of the African Flagship Language Institute.