School supply drive will support Stafford students

As the upcoming school year draws near, Stafford County families may be faced with the financial burden of purchasing new school supplies.

The Sylvan Learning Center in Stafford is determined to ease that burden by collecting donations of various school supplies, including backpacks; lunch boxes; zipper pen/pencil pouches; reusable water bottles; wide rule spiral notebooks, composition books and loose leaf paper; 1- and 2-inch three-ring binders; three-hole punch; pocket folders; white and colored printer paper; graph paper; construction paper; index cards; sticky notes; blue and black ink pens; No. 2 pencils; crayons; colored pencils; washable markers; dry erase markers; highlighters; erasers; pencil sharpeners; glue sticks and bottles; child-safe scissors; calculators; protractors; rulers; flash drives; ear bud headphones; zip-close bags; hand sanitizer and wipes; tissues; paper towels and paper cups.

“We understand that the cost of school supplies can often be prohibitive for some families, and we want to do our part to remove that barrier,” said Scott Lindsey, owner of Sylvan Learning Center in Stafford.

The school supply drive will run throughout July, and community members are invited to drop off supplies at the Sylvan Learning Center at 25 Clement Drive, Suite 115, Stafford, VA 22556.

For more information, visit the center’s website at sylvanlearning.com.

NOVEC awards $22,500 in scholarships

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative awarded $1,500 scholarships to 14 area high school seniors in May. Corrine Gaudio of Mountain View High School was the local recipient.

An independent panel of judges evaluated applicants on their academic records, community involvement, work experience, demonstrated leadership, recommendations, and essays.

“All of us at NOVEC congratulate the students on their excellent accomplishments at school and in their communities. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for you,” said Jenny Shaskan, NOVEC community and engagement specialist and administrator of the scholarship program.

Grant applications open Monday

Grant applications open for The Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation Fund of The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region on Monday. Nonprofits may apply for funding to support their general operations or specific programs critical to their mission.

The Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation Fund supports not-for-profit programs and projects including community development, housing assistance, scholarships, local education, medical facilities, community groups, cultural organizations and other similar types of organizations and civic-minded projects that contribute to the quality of life in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and the city of Fredericksburg. Applications must be received Aug. 28 by 5 p.m.

To learn more about the grant programs, contact Casey Hu, director of Donor Services, at Casey.Hu@cfrrr.org or visit the organization’s website. View details of this fund at cfrrr.org/the-fredericksburg-savings-charitable-foundation-fund. Read about all of the grant programs at cfrrr.org/apply/grant-programs.

Sing with Blue Ridge Chorale

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Registration begins at 6 p.m., and rehearsal begins at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up in person until Sept. 11, or register online at brcsings.com.

The Blue Ridge Chorale community choir has been performing locally for more than 50 years. The chorale is directed by Melanie Bolas, with accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant director/accompanist Kathy Pellegreen.

Tour native plant garden in King George

Connect your family to nature through an afternoon filled with exciting explorations of native plants, gardening resources and more. Join the King George Master Gardeners for a special tour of the Native Plant Demonstration Garden at Cedell Brooks Jr. Park in King George County on July 27 at 1 p.m.

The park has athletic fields and a perimeter walking path around the complex, with the garden planted along a portion of the trail. Whether you are an experienced gardener or want to enjoy the day, the tour includes five gardens highlighting over 70 species of native plants. Get great ideas for your landscape or learn interesting facts. Pre-registration preferred. Call 540/775-3062 to register.

Legion seeks bikes, vendors for show

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders will host its third annual motorcycle show and fall festival on Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will also include vendors, food, music and family-friendly activities like a bounce house and hayrides.

Enter your bike to compete for top dog for $20. Vendor spaces are available for $40.

American Legion Post 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.

The event is sponsored by Quantico Harley Davidson. Contact Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916 to reserve your spot.

Group to host documentary premiere

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation will host the premiere screening of its documentary, “Places of Hope and Aspiration: Rosenwald Schools in Rappahannock County, VA” on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

The screening and a discussion session will take place at Mt. Prospect, “The Barn” at Washington. Tickets are $20 each or two for $30. Students are free, including college with I.D., but must have a ticket.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/scrabble-schoolrosenwald-documentary-premiere-tickets-669519921107?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Donations to benefit school food programs

Fredericksburg City and Stafford County public schools are again partnering with Giant Food on a program to help support children facing food insecurity.

Through July 27, Giant Food patrons may “Round Up at the Register” their grocery purchase. Donations made during this period support school food programs. Patrons may also donate through Giant Delivers, Giant Pickup, and through FLEX points that are converted to grocery dollars.

Stafford High School plans mega reunion

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is $45 per person during July and August; after Sept. 1, registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527 or gordonclore@gmail.com.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “42nd Street” on Aug. 16, “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 and “Miracle on 42nd St.” on Nov. 29 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A day trip to MGM Grand Casino is Aug. 15.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.