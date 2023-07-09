Sam wins national award for poetry

Retired Germanna Community College President David A. Sam has won a first-place award in the National Federation of Press Women’s annual communications contest.

Sam was one of nearly 300 professional communicators honored for their work during an awards ceremony held June 24 during the 2023 NFPW Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio. His award was for a book of poetry he entered in the writing category for books, short stories, verse and creative verse. Sam has written poetry for years and is currently an adjunct professor at GCC and a freelance writer.

More than 2,000 entries were submitted in this year’s contest. Winners first competed in contests within their state or in an at-large contest for states without contests.

First-place winners in these contests advanced to the national contest. Sam had won first place for his book in Virginia Professional Communicators’ contest. VPC is the NFPW chapter in Virginia.

Legion seeks bikes, vendors for show

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders will host its third annual motorcycle show and fall festival on Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will also include vendors, food, music and family-friendly activities like a bounce house and hayrides.

Enter your bike to compete for top dog for $20. Vendor spaces are available for $40.

American Legion Post 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.

The event is sponsored by Quantico Harley Davidson. Contact Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916 to reserve your spot.

Group to host documentary premiere

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation will host the premiere screening of its documentary, “Places of Hope and Aspiration: Rosenwald Schools in Rappahannock County, VA” on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

The screening and a discussion session will take place at Mt. Prospect, “The Barn” at Washington. Tickets are $20 each or two for $30. Students are free, including college with I.D., but must have a ticket.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/d/united-states--virginia/rosenwald-schools.

Donations to benefit school food programsFredericksburg City and Stafford County public schools are again partnering with Giant Food on a program to help support children facing food insecurity.

Through July 27, Giant Food patrons may “Round Up at the Register” their grocery purchase. Donations made during this period support school food programs. Patrons may also donate through Giant Delivers, Giant Pickup, and through FLEX points that are converted to grocery dollars.

Stafford High School plans mega reunion

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is $45 per person during July and August; after Sept. 1, registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527 or gordonclore@gmail.com.

Women will host super raffle fundraiser

The Belmont Club of Women will hold its Super Raffle event July 29 at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.

Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, drinks, open bar and prizes. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the raffle drawing is at 7:30 p.m.

The menu is chicken marsala or sirloin tips, roasted potatoes, green beans, roll, salad and dessert. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

Only 150 tickets will be sold. Top prize is $2,500 with five $50 prize drawings. You don’t need to be present to win.

Ticket proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships in Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties, and help maintain the Belmont Community Center.

Checks should be made payable to Belmont Club of Women. Contact Anne Corbin at 540/219-3646 or corbinanne@gmail.com; or Cheryl Marsh at 410/693-5899 or beboslakehouse@gmail.com for tickets.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.

App Challenge for STEM students opens

Middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District are invited to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The competition is an opportunity for students in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines and begin envisioning their future career — with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

Students may register and submit an app until Nov. 1. More information on the competition rules, eligibility and submission process may be found at spanberger.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.

Host families needed for exchange students

World Heritage International Student Exchange has students from more than 30 countries and a variety of interests looking for host families while they attend high school in the U.S.

Students have their own spending money and health insurance. Host families would need to provide three meals a day and a comfortable bed.

For more information, contact Area Coordinator Mary Garber at 540/480-0444; online at whhosts.com; or email mary@world-heritage.org.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “42nd Street” on Aug. 16, “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 and “Miracle on 42nd St.” on Nov. 29 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A day trip to MGM Grand Casino is Aug. 15.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.