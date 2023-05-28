Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Post 55 to host history resource fair

American Legion Post 55, located at 461 Woodford St., Fredericksburg, VA, 22401, will host its second History for Kids Resource Fair on Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m. The theme is Civil War history.

The event will include examples of resources and projects to help kids learn about Civil War army and home life, battles, music, fashion and famous people. There will be free giveaways, as well as information on how to find the resources on display.

Kick off summer at Bark in the Park

The Fredericksburg community is invited to attend the dog-friendly Bark in the Park nights at the Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium. St. Francis Animal Hospital encourages pet owners to bring their four-legged friends with them to enjoy a FredNats ballgame together.

Tickets are available for purchase online at frednats.com/tickets. Dogs will be admitted to the park with a $5 Pooch Pass and a signed waiver, which can be found online at frednats.com/barkinthepark. Each pass includes a donation to a designated non-profit.

May 31 proceeds will go to Virginia German Shepherd Rescue, and the August 2 proceeds will go to Operation Hood. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. Game dates subject to change due to weather.

For more information and rules about Bark in the Park, visit frednats.com/barkinthepark.

Free Narcan training scheduled in June

The Fredericksburg chapter of Compassionate Friends will host a Narcan training, on how to administer the drug that will reverse an opioid overdose, from 2 to 4 p.m. June 10 in the fellowship hall of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, in Spotsylvania County.

The training will be provided by Zoe Freedom Center and in memory of Lauren and Dean Sperry. The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to RSVP to tcffred@gmail.com to assure there’s enough Narcan for everyone to take home.

Host families needed for exchange studentsWorld Heritage International Student Exchange has students from more than 30 countries and a variety of interests looking for host families while they attend high school in the U.S.

Students have their own spending money and health insurance. Host families would need to provide three meals a day and a comfortable bed.

For more, contact Area Coordinator Mary Garber at 540/480-0444; online at whhosts.com; or email mary@world-heritage.org.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “42nd Street” on Aug. 16 and “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A day trip to MGM Casino is Aug. 15.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.