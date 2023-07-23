Salem Ruritan sells raffle tickets

The Salem Ruritan Club in Culpeper County is selling tickets for its annual fundraiser. The fundraiser is a raffle with 10 prizes of $200 and one grand prize of $10,000.

Tickets are $100 each and available by calling 540/738-2604. Ticket sales are limited to 300, but in recent years sales have averaged about 200.

The raffle drawing will be held Sept. 4. Proceeds are used to fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan Club, which include annual scholarships totaling more than $5,000 to graduates from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.

Ruritan is a civic service organization and through volunteer community service is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America. The Salem Ruritan Club thanks the citizens and businesses that support this fundraiser.

Robotics program seeks mentor, coach

Kilroy Robotics, a program sponsored by the Commonwealth Governor’s School and North Stafford High school, offers members a chance to experience hands on, real life designing, building, wiring and programming a competition robot every year. This experience is available to high school-age students from Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties who are enrolled in public school.

The lab is at North Stafford High School, and meetings through most of the year are Thursday nights.

Unfortunately, the founder and head coach is leaving at the end of August after 24 years with the program. The program is looking for someone with good mechanical abilities to help the students learn about engineering, CAD and CAM and help them build the robots. For more information, email Dave Shotwell at robohauler@comcast.net.

Black and White fundraiser set for Sept. 16

Members of the National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg Section will host a Black and White Cabaret on Sept. 16, 7 to 11 p.m., at A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

The section’s annual fundraiser will be a fun night of music, dancing, food and fellowship.

Tickets are $50 per person and available on Eventbrite. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no t-shirts or shorts.

Vendor opportunities are available at $100 each; contact Maria Barnes at 703/915-4159.

Proceeds will fund programs that continue its mission to serve the community through local programs and partnership collaborations that promote health, education and economic development. Donations in lieu of ticket purchases will also be appreciated.

Enter Prince William County Fair pageant

The Miss Prince William County Fair is excepting applications for its upcoming pageant. The pageant is open to young ladies 1 month to 22 years of age.

For more information visit pwcfair.com; or call Mary Cooper at 540/921-9002.

Donations to benefit school food programs

Fredericksburg City and Stafford County public schools are again partnering with Giant Food on a program to help support children facing food insecurity.

Through July 27, Giant Food patrons may “Round Up at the Register” their grocery purchase. Donations made during this period support school food programs. Patrons may also donate through Giant Delivers, Giant Pickup, and through FLEX points that are converted to grocery dollars.