Dinner, dance benefit Ralph Bunche museum

“A Night for The Museum” dinner, dance and fundraiser to benefit the Ralph Bunche High School project will be held Sept. 30, 6–11 p.m., at the King George Citizens Center.

The event includes a surprise celebrity program at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $30 per person and can purchased via Paypal @RBAA1949. The link is https://paypal.me/RBAA1949? country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

Funds raised will help develop a museum as part of the renovation of the Ralph Bunche High School. The Ralph Bunche Alumni Association and Ralph Bunche Advisory Committee are working on the overall project.

Talk to focus on American involvement in Irish rebellions

On Monday the Irish Culture Society of Virginia will host renowned Irish historian and author Ruan O’Donnell in a discussion centering on Robert Emmet and American involvement in the Irish rebellions of 1798 and 1803. His talk will begin at 4 p.m. in the Fredericksburg Branch Library auditorium, 1201 Caroline St.

O’Donnell is the senior lecturer in history at the University of Limerick and served several years as the visiting chair of Irish studies at Notre Dame University. He has written extensively on Irish history with a focus on Emmet, Wolf Tone, Edward Fitzgerald and other prominent Irish revolutionaries. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Celebrate museum’s anniversary

The John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Museum will celebrate its 13th anniversary on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the auditorium. The theme for this special occasion is “Back Down Memory Lane,” as the museum showcases some of its historic displays that include some of the founding churches of the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union that established the original John J. Wright School. The 1952 building replaced older structures that had educated Black students since 1913.

The Chancellor Middle School Choir directed by Shannon Radford will perform, and refreshments will be served.

The John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Museum is located at 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551. For more information call 540/273-3816.

Culpeper accepts proposals for mural program

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is accepting proposals for placement of murals on five power boxes located within the CRI downtown footprint.

The goal for this project is to pictorially preserve and celebrate the art, history and culture of Culpeper while increasing the charm and character of the town for residents and visitors alike.

To submit a proposal for the mural or for more information about the mural program, contact CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins at 540/825-4416; cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com; or visit culpeperdowntown.com.

Menokin offers bus tour with woodworker

Menokin will host a special guided road tour in November featuring the work of colonial architect William Buckland. Traveling with Menokin for the entire tour is Colonial Williamsburg journeyman and 18th-century woodworking expert Peter Hudson.

The tour features stops at Menokin, Gunston Hall, the Hammond-Harwood house in Annapolis, as well as walking tours in Annapolis and time to view Old Town Alexandria.

The tour is Nov. 3-5. Pricing is $750 per person, $1,250 per pair, including lodging, tours and transportation for three days/two nights. All transportation and amenities are included.

Deadline for reservations is Oct. 6. More information is available at menokin.org/william-buckland- tour-2022-1.

Bunco fundraiser tickets available

Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. will host its second annual Bunco & Bites event on Sept. 27 to raise money for local charities. The event will be held at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The donation to attend is $25. No tickets will be sold at the door, and admission is limited to 84 guests. Ticket sales end Wednesday.

A buffet lunch will include chicken, assorted sandwiches, and all accompaniments including desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Three games of bunco will begin at 1 p.m. A practice session will be held at 11 a.m. for beginners and those who need a refresher course.

In addition to monetary prizes for playing bunco, there will be a raffle of 20 unique prizes, including baskets, gift cards and artisan crafts. Further information may be found at newcomersandoldfriends.com; or email ncofbunco@gmail.com for tickets or questions.

Grants offered to educators

The Community Foundation invites local educators to apply for grants through its educator-focused funds: the Trust for Public Education IV Fund, the Haven Make a Difference Fund, the Governors Row Fund, the Martha Scott Ross Literacy Fund and the new Bill Greenup Charitable Fund. This grant cycle opens Monday, and these funds will collectively award $41,000 to local educators.

The foundation will support educators and their students through the funds’ focus areas, including: creating career/college ready lifelong learners at all grade levels; community engagement to benefit students, teachers and families in our communities; health and wellness programs for students’ and teachers’ social, emotional and physical health; and professional development for all teachers and staff.

Educators interested in applying for these grant opportunities should visit The Community Foundation’s website, cfrrr.org/apply/grant-programs, for application information and instructions. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23.

To learn more about these grant programs, contact Casey Hu, director of donor services, at Casey.Hu@cfrrr.org or 540/373-9292 x123.

Host a food drive for SERVE

September is Hunger Action Month. Hunger looks like working families who struggle to stay ahead or meet their daily, weekly, monthly obligations. After supporting their household and families, there is little to no money left for food. It’s senior citizens on fixed incomes, and single parents working two or three jobs to support their families. Gas prices, inflation and the cost of goods affect how working families can feed themselves or their families.

The number of requests for assistance at SERVE has more than doubled over the last three months, and the organization is asking for help from the community. Host a food drive or a fund drive. Volunteer at the SERVE warehouse. Grow extra vegetables in your garden for SERVE. There are many ways to help. More information is available at serve-helps.org.

Young Marines seeks leadership

The Young Marines, a national youth education and service program, is looking for leadership for a unit that meets at the American Legion Robert V. McMaugh Memorial Post 10, 9950 Cockrell Road, Manassas. The unit has been active since 2002.

The Young Marines focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The Manassas Young Marines participates in local civic activities, such as providing color guards for athletic events, engaging with the local veteran population, marching in local parades and activities, and promoting and reinforcing good citizenship.

In addition, there are local and national leadership schools as well as travel opportunities such as visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; participating in National Navajo Code Talkers Day in Window Rock, Arizona; and joining national Young Marines summer events that focus on different activities each year. These may include wilderness adventures, Space Camp, Flight Academy, working at a cattle ranch, white water rafting, scuba diving, sailing, STEM opportunities and visiting American historical sites.

For more information on how to join and volunteer, call Michael Hoff at 800/717-0060 X215; or email michael.hoff@youngmarines.org.

Attend women’s award luncheon

Rappahannock United Way’s Women United Leadership Council will host its Woman of Influence award luncheon on Oct. 18, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at the Woolen Mill, 203 Ford St.

This special luncheon is in memory of Cathy Davis, whose tireless efforts and support of many local nonprofit organizations has benefited women for generations. For more than 20 years, Davis dedicated her time and energy to improving lives and illuminating the path for others to follow.

During the event, Rhonda Cary Fried will be recognized as the recipient of the 2023 Woman of Influence Award. The luncheon will also include a silent auction and raffle drawing.

Tickets are $50 per person. RSVP no later than Oct. 11, at rappahannockunitedway.org/events/woman-of-influence-luncheon.

Blue Star Mothers to host care packing event

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host a military care packing event on Oct. 28, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Stafford Fire and Rescue Station, 20 Sebring Drive.

Organizers are collecting items like snacks/proteins, travel-size hygiene products and entertainment items such as playing cards and crossword puzzles to be included in care packages being sent to deployed military members. A comprehensive list of items and drop off locations are available on the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Facebook page, or arrange a pickup/drop off or volunteer by emailing carepackagesBSM@gmail.com. The final day to drop off donations is Oct. 14.

Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg is a 501©3 whose mission is to offer continuous homefront support to our military service members, past and present.

Swing for sight with Spotsylvania Lions Club

Golfers of all levels and gender are invited to join in the Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 28th annual “Swing for Sight” charity golf tournament at Lee’s Hill Golf Club on Oct. 23. The shotgun scramble start is at 9 a.m.

The event will be an 18-hole, four player team golf extravaganza. Golfers interested in registering for the event are encouraged to do so by Oct. 20 to assure a place in the tournament. Registered teams and individuals may pay fees by check or credit card on the day of the tournament.

Team entry fee is $320, and individual entry fee is $80. Entry fees include greens fees, golf cart, range balls and lunch.

Tournament sponsorships, monetary donations, donations of raffle or door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, adult and children diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for deserving and less fortunate children and adults in our community.

If unforeseen circumstances result in the cancellation or postponement of the event, the tournament may be rescheduled depending upon golf course availability.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.

Tree Fredericksburg hosts annual sale, Play Day

Tree Fredericksburg is holding its annual native tree and shrub sale. Order online at treefredericksburg.org, and pick up plants on Saturday at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, between 8 a.m. and noon.

More than 7,000 trees and shrubs are available while supplies last. Three-gallon trees are $12, and one-gallon trees and shrubs are $6.50. Prices for all trees and shrubs are subsidized by grants.

Also on Saturday, Plant & Play Day, a free event inside the stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature lectures, workshops, and sales of native perennials and grasses. Numerous outdoor play events for children will be provided by the City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Events Department.

Register for Spotsylvania Christmas parade

Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation will host its 46th annual Christmas parade on Dec. 2. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past, Present and Future.”

The parade will start at 1 p.m. All parade entries are free. First and second place winners will be chosen for multiple categories. The rain date is Dec. 9.

Parade categories include junior and senior performance groups, civic groups and churches, antique vehicles and car clubs, Scout troops, first responders groups, marching bands, equestrian units, and businesses.

Registration forms are available at the Holbert Building, the Marshall Center, and the Parks and Recreation Office at Loriella Park. Complete the registration form and return to the office at Loriella Park or mail to P.O. Box 28, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Forms may be faxed to 540/898-9089. Online registration is not available for the Christmas parade.

Registration deadline is Nov. 9. For more information, call 540/507-7529; or visit spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

Chorus seeks singers

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices; no audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The group performs at venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, patriotic and seasonal favorites—think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.

A meet and greet will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Full rehearsals start Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Interested singers may contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

King George Fall Festival seeks crafters, vendors

The 64th annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 14. This year’s theme is A Community of Traditions. Organizers are looking forward to a great event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car show and pageant participants, runners and entertainers.

This family event will feature live music by the Boffins, free rides and games for the kids, a SkillsUSA car show, a corn hole tournament and more. A 10K/5K/1-mile race starts at 7:30 a.m.; a craft and vendor fair at King George High School starts at 10 a.m.; a parade from King George Elementary School to King George High School starts at 11 a.m.; and food trucks will be serving all day.

The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To be part of this event in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for details and to fill out your registration forms to participate. The website also includes form links for the parade, car show and race.

The Fall Festival Queen pageant will be held Saturday at King George Middle School.

Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions.

Legion seeks bikes, vendors for show

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its third annual motorcycle show and fall festival on Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will also include a blessing of the bikes, vendors, food, music and family-friendly activities like a bounce house and hayrides.

Enter your bike for $20. Vendor spaces are available for $40. Donations are being accepted for raffle items. Proceeds go toward local veterans, military and their families.

American Legion Post 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.

Event sponsors include Quantico Harley Davidson, i Garage Classic Car Restoration and Extreme Kustom Cycles. Contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916 to reserve your spot.

Stafford High School plans mega reunion

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, noon–4 p.m.

Registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527 or gordonclore@gmail.com.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Friday is $75 per player; after Friday it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.

Seniors plan events

Area seniors will attend “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 and “Miracle on 42nd St.” on Nov. 29 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A casino trip to Charles Town is Sept. 28.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.

Lake of the Woods AARP Chapter 5239 is sponsoring a trip to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Christmas City, Dec. 6–8.

The trip includes two nights’ lodging, two breakfasts and dinners, Moravian Museum experience, Bethlehem by night tour, Koziar’s Christmas Village, German Christkindlmarkt and Christmas putz. The bus will leave from Lake of the Woods and the Gordon Road commuter lot in Spotsylvania County. The cost is $509 per person, double occupancy. For more information or to sign up, email pierre114@verizon.net; or call or text 540/226-2871.