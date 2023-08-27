Tree Fredericksburg hosts annual sale, Play Day

Tree Fredericksburg is holding its annual native tree and shrub sale. Order online at treefredericksburg.org, and pick up plants on Sept. 23 at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, between 8 a.m. and noon.

More than 7,000 trees and shrubs are available while supplies last. Three-gallon trees are $12, and one-gallon trees and shrubs are $6.50. Prices for all trees and shrubs are subsidized by grants.

Also on Sept. 23, Plant & Play Day, a free event inside the stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature lectures, workshops, and sales of native perennials and grasses. Numerous outdoor play events for children will be provided by the City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Events Department.

Grant applications to closeGrant applications close Monday for The Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation Fund of The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region.

The fund supports not-for-profit programs and projects including community development, housing assistance, scholarships, local education, medical facilities, community groups, cultural organizations and other similar types of organizations and civic-minded projects that contribute to the quality of life in the city of Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Eligible nonprofits are invited to apply online at cfrrr.org/the-fredericksburg-savings-charitable-foundation-fund. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Monday.

Support wish children at FredNats game

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and Coldwell Banker Elite will collaborate to bring joy and hope to local children facing critical illnesses. The organizations will host Make-A-Wish Night at the Fredericksburg Nationals baseball game vs. the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday.

The event will feature pre-game activities such as tabling, a local wish child throwing out the first pitch, and heartwarming testimonials from wish recipients whose lives have been touched by the power of a wish. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the impact of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and how they can get involved in granting life-changing wishes to deserving children.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way.

Volunteer to collect osprey data

The Center for Conservation Biology found only 21 young among 167 nests in the lower Chesapeake Bay. The productivity rate of 0.13 was worse than the peak of DDT and gives an important clue to the current state of the local ecosystem. Become a citizen scientist by helping to collect more osprey data.

An informational and organizational meeting for concerned citizens will be held at the Gloucester Public Library, 6920 Main St., Gloucester, on Tuesday, 1–3 p.m.

For more information, email Tomoko Hamada at hamada.tomoko.san@gmail.com; Kay Williamson at rkwilliamson2@cox.net; or Pam Narney at pnarney@verizon.net.

Go For Bo to benefit Sierra Leone

Ebenezer Church will host its 13th annual Go For Bo 5K, 1-mile fun run and tot dash at Stafford Regional Airport on Sept. 16.

“Glow” for Bo in a 6 p.m. sunset run benefiting the lifesaving work of Helping Children Worldwide in Bo, Sierra Leone. Entry is $27 for the 5K, $22 for the fun run, and $10 for the tot dash.

Music, a food truck and special activities for kids begin at 5 p.m. All participants will receive a performance race shirt. Register or make a donation at goforbo.org.

Register for Dragon Run paddle trip

Registration for fall Dragon Run paddle trips opens Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. Paddle trips are conducted by Friends of Dragon Run in the spring, summer and fall, weather permitting. Sign up at dragonrun.org.

This year’s fall paddle season begins Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 5. Trips will be conducted every day, and each trip will accommodate nine guests. All guests must be at least 18 years of age. Paddle trips are round-trip, and upstream paddling may be strenuous at times.

Guests are provided with a kayak, personal flotation device and paddle. A crew of volunteers assists guests through beaver dams and along the course of the journey. A nature guide accompanies guests to point out flora and fauna and to answer questions.

Paddle trips are a primary fundraiser for FODR, and the organization requests a $50 donation at the time of registration.

Choruses seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Registration begins at 6 p.m., and rehearsal begins at 6:30 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11, or register online at brcsings.com.

The Blue Ridge Chorale community choir has been performing locally for more than 50 years. The chorale is directed by Melanie Bolas, with accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant director/accompanist Kathy Pellegreen.

Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking singers for its fall 2023 season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals are held at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road.

For more information concerning the RCS and the audition process, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org/sing-with-us.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus fall registration has begun. Open rehearsals will be held Monday and Sept. 11 at the Marshall Center, 8901 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. No audition is necessary; all are welcome to sing.

For more information visit spotsylvanianschorus.org.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices; no audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The group performs at venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, patriotic and seasonal favorites — think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.

A meet and greet will be held Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Full rehearsals start Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Interested singers may contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

King George Fall Festival seeks crafters, vendors

The 64th annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 14. This year’s theme is A Community of Traditions. Organizers are looking forward to a great event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car show and pageant participants, runners and entertainers.

This family event will feature live music by the Boffins, free rides and games for the kids, a SkillsUSA car show, a corn hole tournament and more. A 10K/5K/1-mile race starts at 7:30 a.m.; a craft and vendor fair at King George High School starts at 10 a.m.; a parade from King George Elementary School to King George High School starts at 11 a.m.; and food trucks will be serving all day.

The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To be part of this event in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for details and to fill out your registration forms to participate. The website also includes form links for the parade, car show and race.

The Fall Festival Queen pageant will be held Sept. 23 at King George Middle School.

Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions.

Design bras for the cause

Chancellor Host Lions Club Charities will sponsor it’s ninth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for Bras For The Cause will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in Spotsylvania Towne Centre during September and October.

Judging will take place at Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and include Breast in Show, Most Creative and Most Original.

Registration forms are available at the mall information booth or online at e-clubhouse.org/sites/chancellor; go to club projects to download.

The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many as you like. Please have exact amount; change will not be available.

Drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon., or leave your entries at the information booth through Friday.

For further information, contact Bettie Burgess at 540/220-0318.

Legion seeks bikes, vendors for show

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its third annual motorcycle show and fall festival on Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will also include a blessing of the bikes, vendors, food, music and family-friendly activities like a bounce house and hayrides.

Enter your bike to compete for top dog for $20. Vendor spaces are available for $40. Donations are being accepted for raffle items. Proceeds go toward local veterans, military and their families.

American Legion Post 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.

Event sponsors include Quantico Harley Davidson, i Garage Classic Car Restoration and Extreme Kustom Cycles. Contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916 to reserve your spot.

Seniors plan events

Area seniors will attend “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 and “Miracle on 42nd St.” on Nov. 29 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650. A casino trip to Charles Town is Sept. 28.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.

Lake of the Woods AARP Chapter 5239 is sponsoring a trip to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Christmas City, Dec. 6–8.

The trip includes two nights’ lodging, two breakfasts and dinners, Moravian Museum experience, Bethlehem by night tour, Koziar’s Christmas Village, German Christkindlmarkt and Christmas putz. The bus will leave from Lake of the Woods and the Gordon Road commuter lot in Spotsylvania County. The cost is $509 per person, double occupancy. For more information or to sign up, email pierre114@verizon.net; or call or text 540/226-2871.

Salem Ruritan sells raffle tickets

The Salem Ruritan Club in Culpeper County is selling tickets for its annual fundraiser. The fundraiser is a raffle with 10 prizes of $200 and one grand prize of $10,000.

Tickets are $100 each and available by calling 540/738-2604. Ticket sales are limited to 300, but in recent years sales have averaged about 200.

The raffle drawing will be held Sept. 4. Proceeds are used to fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan Club, which include annual scholarships totaling more than $5,000 to graduates from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.

Ruritan is a civic service organization and through volunteer community service is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America. The Salem Ruritan Club thanks the citizens and businesses that support this fundraiser.

Mark calendar for Sale Trail

The 11th annual Rt. 208 Sale Trail is scheduled for Sept. 8–9. The yard sale covers 24 miles; it begins at Four Mile Fork on Courthouse Road and ends at Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County. The event will be held rain or shine.

Group to host documentary premiere

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation will host the premiere screening of its documentary, “Places of Hope and Aspiration: Rosenwald Schools in Rappahannock County, VA” on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

The screening and a discussion session will take place at Mt. Prospect, “The Barn” at Washington. Tickets are $20 each or two for $30. Students are free, including college with I.D., but must have a ticket.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/scrabble-schoolrosenwald-documentary-premiere-tickets-669519921107?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Black and White fundraiser set for Sept. 16

Members of the National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg Section will host a Black and White Cabaret on Sept. 16, 7 to 11 p.m., at A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

The section’s annual fundraiser will be a fun night of music, dancing, food and fellowship.

Tickets are $50 per person and available on Eventbrite. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts.

Vendor opportunities are available at $100 each; contact Maria Barnes at 703/915-4159.

Proceeds will fund programs that continue its mission to serve the community through local programs and partnership collaborations that promote health, education and economic development. Donations in lieu of ticket purchases will also be appreciated.

Stafford High School plans mega reunion

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, noon–4 p.m.

Registration is $45 per person through August; on Sept. 1, registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527 or gordonclore@gmail.com.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.

App Challenge for STEM students opens

Middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District are invited to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The competition is an opportunity for students in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines and begin envisioning their future career — with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

Students may register and submit an app until Nov. 1. More information on the competition rules, eligibility and submission process may be found at spanberger.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.

Register for Spotsylvania Christmas parade

Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation will host its 46th annual Christmas parade on Dec. 2. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past, Present and Future.”

The parade will start at 1 p.m. All parade entries are free. First and second place winners will be chosen for multiple categories. The rain date is Dec. 9.

Parade categories include junior and senior performance groups, civic groups and churches, antique vehicles and car clubs, Scout troops, first responders groups, marching bands, equestrian units, and businesses.

Registration forms are available at the Holbert Building, the Marshall Center, and the Parks and Recreation Office at Loriella Park. Complete the registration form and return to the office at Loriella Park or mail to P.O. Box 28, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Forms may be faxed to 540/898-9089. Online registration is not available for the Christmas parade.

Registration deadline is Nov. 9. For more information, call 540/507-7529; or visit spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.