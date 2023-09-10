Bunco fundraiser tickets available

Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. will host its second annual Bunco & Bites event on Sept. 27 to raise money for local charities. The event will be held at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The donation to attend is $25. No tickets will be sold at the door, and admission is limited to 84 guests. Ticket sales end Sept. 20.

A buffet lunch will include chicken, assorted sandwiches, and all accompaniments including desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Three games of bunco will begin at 1 p.m. A practice session will be held at 11 a.m. for beginners and those who need a refresher course.

In addition to monetary prizes for playing bunco, there will be a raffle of 20 unique prizes, including baskets, gift cards and artisan crafts. Further information may be found at newcomersandoldfriends.com; or email ncofbunco@gmail.com for tickets or questions.

Grants offered to educators

The Community Foundation invites local educators to apply for grants through its educator-focused funds: the Trust for Public Education IV Fund, the Haven Make a Difference Fund, the Governors Row Fund, the Martha Scott Ross Literacy Fund and the new Bill Greenup Charitable Fund. This grant cycle opens Sept. 18, and these funds will collectively award $41,000 to local educators.

The foundation will support educators and their students through the funds’ focus areas, including: creating career/college ready lifelong learners at all grade levels; community engagement to benefit students, teachers and families in our communities; health and wellness programs for students’ and teachers’ social, emotional and physical health; and professional development for all teachers and staff.

Educators interested in applying for these grant opportunities should visit The Community Foundation’s website, cfrrr.org/apply/grant-programs, for application information and instructions. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23.

To learn more about these grant programs, contact Casey Hu, director of donor services, at Casey.Hu@cfrrr.org or 540/373-9292 x123.

Host a food drive for SERVE

September is Hunger Action Month. Hunger looks like working families who struggle to stay ahead or meet their daily, weekly, monthly obligations. After supporting their household and families, there is little to no money left for food. It’s senior citizens on fixed incomes, and single parents working two or three jobs to support their families. Gas prices, inflation and the cost of goods affect how working families can feed themselves or their families.

The number of requests for assistance at SERVE has more than doubled over the last three months, and the organization is asking for help from the community. Host a food drive or a fund drive. Volunteer at the SERVE warehouse. Grow extra vegetables in your garden for SERVE. There are many ways to help. More information is available at serve-helps.org.

Young Marines seeks leadership

The Young Marines, a national youth education and service program, is looking for leadership for a unit that meets at the American Legion Robert V. McMaugh Memorial Post 10, 9950 Cockrell Road, Manassas. The unit has been active since 2002.

The Young Marines focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The Manassas Young Marines participates in local civic activities, such as providing color guards for athletic events, engaging with the local veteran population, marching in local parades and activities, and promoting and reinforcing good citizenship.

In addition, there are local and national leadership schools as well as travel opportunities such as visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; participating in National Navajo Code Talkers Day in Window Rock, Arizona; and joining national Young Marines summer events that focus on different activities each year. These may include wilderness adventures, Space Camp, Flight Academy, working at a cattle ranch, white water rafting, scuba diving, sailing, STEM opportunities and visiting American historical sites.

For more information on how to join and volunteer, call Michael Hoff at 800/717-0060 X215; or email michael.hoff@youngmarines.org.

Attend women’s award luncheon

Rappahannock United Way’s Women United Leadership Council will host its Woman of Influence award luncheon on Oct. 18, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at the Woolen Mill, 203 Ford St.

This special luncheon is in memory of Cathy Davis, whose tireless efforts and support of many local nonprofit organizations has benefited women for generations. For more than 20 years, Davis dedicated her time and energy to improving lives and illuminating the path for others to follow.

During the event, Rhonda Cary Fried will be recognized as the recipient of the 2023 Woman of Influence Award. The luncheon will also include a silent auction and raffle drawing.

Tickets are $50 per person. RSVP no later than Oct. 11, at rappahannockunitedway.org/events/woman-of-influence-luncheon.

Blue Star Mothers to host care packing event

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host a military care packing event on Oct. 28, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Stafford Fire and Rescue Station, 20 Sebring Drive.

Organizers are collecting items like snacks/proteins, travel-size hygiene products and entertainment items such as playing cards and crossword puzzles to be included in care packages being sent to deployed military members. A comprehensive list of items and drop off locations are available on the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Facebook page, or arrange a pickup/drop off or volunteer by emailing carepackagesBSM@gmail.com. The final day to drop off donations is Oct. 14.

Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg is a 501©3 whose mission is to offer continuous homefront support to our military service members, past and present.

Meeting to offer support for kinship families

Are you a grandparent raising a grandchild in King George County? Or aunt, uncle, sibling, or other kin raising a child of a relative or friend? Virginia Cooperative Extension will host an information meeting to connect families with other grandfamilies or kinship families for non-judgmental support and provide information about available community resources and referrals. Plus, receive a take-home informational packet with a gift celebrating National Grandparents Week.

Choose a time convenient for you: Monday, 6 p.m., virtual; or Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the King George Extension Office. Pre-registration is required. Call 540/775-3062.

Go For Bo to benefit Sierra Leone

Ebenezer Church will host its 13th annual Go For Bo 5K, 1-mile fun run and tot dash at Stafford Regional Airport on Saturday.

“Glow” for Bo in a 6 p.m. sunset run benefiting the lifesaving work of Helping Children Worldwide in Bo, Sierra Leone. Entry is $27 for the 5K, $22 for the fun run, and $10 for the tot dash.

Music, a food truck and special activities for kids begin at 5 p.m. All participants will receive a performance race shirt. Register or make a donation at goforbo.org.

Black and White fundraiser set for Sept. 16

Members of the National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg Section will host a Black and White Cabaret on Saturday, 7 to 11 p.m., at A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

The section’s annual fundraiser will be a fun night of music, dancing, food and fellowship.

Tickets are $50 per person and available on Eventbrite. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts.

Vendor opportunities are available at $100 each; contact Maria Barnes at 703/915-4159.

Proceeds will fund programs that continue its mission to serve the community through local programs and partnership collaborations that promote health, education and economic development. Donations in lieu of ticket purchases will also be appreciated.

Tree Fredericksburg hosts annual sale, Play Day

Tree Fredericksburg is holding its annual native tree and shrub sale. Order online at treefredericksburg.org, and pick up plants on Sept. 23 at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, between 8 a.m. and noon.

More than 7,000 trees and shrubs are available while supplies last. Three-gallon trees are $12, and one-gallon trees and shrubs are $6.50. Prices for all trees and shrubs are subsidized by grants.

Also on Sept. 23, Plant & Play Day, a free event inside the stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature lectures, workshops, and sales of native perennials and grasses. Numerous outdoor play events for children will be provided by the City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Events Department.

Choruses seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Culpeper United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Registration begins at 6 p.m., and rehearsal begins at 6:30 p.m. Sign up in person until Monday, or register online at brcsings.com.

The Blue Ridge Chorale community choir has been performing locally for more than 50 years. The chorale is directed by Melanie Bolas, with accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant director/accompanist Kathy Pellegreen.

Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking singers for its fall 2023 season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals are held at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road.

For more information concerning the RCS and the audition process, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org/sing-with-us.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus fall registration has begun. Open rehearsal will be held Monday at the Marshall Center, 8901 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. No audition is necessary; all are welcome to sing.

For more information visit spotsylvanianschorus.org.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices; no audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The group performs at venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, patriotic and seasonal favorites—think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.

A meet and greet will be held Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Full rehearsals start Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Interested singers may contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

King George Fall Festival seeks crafters, vendors

The 64th annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 14. This year’s theme is A Community of Traditions. Organizers are looking forward to a great event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car show and pageant participants, runners and entertainers.

This family event will feature live music by the Boffins, free rides and games for the kids, a SkillsUSA car show, a corn hole tournament and more. A 10K/5K/1-mile race starts at 7:30 a.m.; a craft and vendor fair at King George High School starts at 10 a.m.; a parade from King George Elementary School to King George High School starts at 11 a.m.; and food trucks will be serving all day.

The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To be part of this event in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for details and to fill out your registration forms to participate. The website also includes form links for the parade, car show and race.

The Fall Festival Queen pageant will be held Sept. 23 at King George Middle School.

Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions.

Legion seeks bikes, vendors for show

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its third annual motorcycle show and fall festival on Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will also include a blessing of the bikes, vendors, food, music and family-friendly activities like a bounce house and hayrides.

Enter your bike to compete for top dog for $20. Vendor spaces are available for $40. Donations are being accepted for raffle items. Proceeds go toward local veterans, military and their families.

American Legion Post 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.

Event sponsors include Quantico Harley Davidson, i Garage Classic Car Restoration and Extreme Kustom Cycles. Contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916 to reserve your spot.

Stafford High School plans mega reunion

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, noon–4 p.m.

Registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527 or gordonclore@gmail.com.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.