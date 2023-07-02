Festivities will close city streets

The 600–900 blocks of Sophia Street, 100 block of Hanover Street and 100 block of Charlotte Street will be closed on Tuesday, beginning at 2 a.m. and reopening at 6 p.m. There will be signs in place to indicate the restrictions, and vehicles that have not been removed from these streets will be towed at the owners’ expense early Tuesday morning.

Fourth in Fredericksburg showcases all of the happenings on the 4th of July in the city of Fredericksburg. Daytime events begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Fallen Heroes 5 Miler Race, followed by the 9:30 a.m. Children’s Roll N’ Stroll and the 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Festival of the Streets. Evening events conclude with fireworks over Virginia Credit Union Stadium and Pratt Park. For more information, visit fredericksburgva.gov/fourthinfxbg.

For information about where to park, visit fredericksburgva.gov/744/Parking.

Donations to benefit school food programs

Fredericksburg City and Stafford County public schools are again partnering with Giant Food on a program to help support children facing food insecurity.

Through July 27, Giant Food patrons may “Round Up at the Register” their grocery purchase. Donations made during this period support school food programs. Patrons may also donate through Giant Delivers, Giant Pickup, and through FLEX points that are converted to grocery dollars.

Roll, stroll on July 4

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg will host the Fourth In Fredericksburg’s Children’s Roll N’ Stroll. Mary Kulesa, Weichert Realtors and Thunder 104.5 are this year’s sponsors.

Children and adults are invited to participate. On Tuesday, participants will line up at 9 a.m. at the downtown VRE parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. The stroll will follow Caroline Street from the train station to Market Square.

Prizes for best child and adult patriotic costumes and best decorated bicycle and wagon/stroller will be awarded. Judging will take place 9:10–9:20 a.m., and winners will be announced at 9:25 a.m. Roll out is at 9:30 a.m.

Parking will not be available at the VRE parking lot. No floats or motors are allowed. Spectators are needed to line the parade route. For more information contact Teresa Sumners at president.va4@bluestarmothers.us.

Caroline’s Promise receives rally donation

Caroline’s Promise, a nonprofit organization serving youth in Caroline County, has received a $16,000 donation from BMW Motorcycle Owners of America.

BMW MOA held its 50th National Rally June 8–10 at The Meadow Event Park, drawing about 7,000 participants. Each annual rally includes a charity drive to benefit a children’s charity in the host community via the BMW MOA Ride It Forward Charity Fundraiser.

Caroline’s Promise Executive Director Shermeka Baker–Latney accepted the BMW MOA donation at the rally.

Caroline’s Promise is largely supported by the Caroline County Board of Supervisors and local donors. The organization works to fulfill its Five Promises to young people in the county: Ongoing relationships with caring adults; safe places with structured activities during non-school hours; a healthy start and future; marketable skills through effective education; and opportunities to give back through community service.

Stafford High School plans mega reunion

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is $45 per person during July and August; after Sept. 1, registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527 or gordonclore@gmail.com.

UDC chapter awards scholarship

The Fredericksburg Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy presented Brittany Montgomery with this year’s chapter scholarship.

Brittany is a recent graduate of Chancellor High School and is the daughter of David and Dianne Chandler. She plans to attend Shepherd University and study music education.

The scholarship was made possible with funding from the Duff McDuff Green Foundation.

Women will host super raffle fundraiser

The Belmont Club of Women will hold its Super Raffle event July 29 at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.

Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, drinks, open bar and prizes. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the raffle drawing is at 7:30 p.m.

The menu is chicken marsala or sirloin tips, roasted potatoes, green beans, roll, salad and dessert. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

Only 150 tickets will be sold. Top prize is $2,500 with five $50 prize drawings. You don’t need to be present to win.

Ticket proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships in Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties, and help maintain the Belmont Community Center.

Checks should be made payable to Belmont Club of Women. Contact Anne Corbin at 540/219-3646 or corbinanne@gmail.com; or Cheryl Marsh at 410/693-5899 or beboslakehouse@gmail.com for tickets.

Master Naturalists to offer basic training course

The 2023 Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training Course, Central Rappahannock Chapter will be held Aug. 7–Nov. 28 on Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. with a few additional Saturday morning field trips.

Applications will be accepted until July 22 or until the class is full. Class size is limited to 24 and is open to the public. Classes will be held at the Jepson Science Center, Room 109 on the University of Mary Washington Campus.

The 40-hour initial training is for Master Naturalist Volunteer designation. Participants must complete eight hours of advanced training and 40 hours of volunteer service each year to achieve and maintain Virginia Master Naturalist certification.

The cost is $175 and includes the cost of all training materials, as well as numerous field guides and identification keys.

More details and the application may be found at vmncrc.org; or contact Jim Scibek at 540/439-2040 or j-m-scibek@msn.com.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.