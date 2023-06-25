Volleyball scholarships awarded

The Diggin’ For Dougie Memorial Foundation awarded the 2023 Douglas Frank Brown Memorial Volleyball Scholarship to two area graduates who will be playing volleyball at the collegiate level. Chloe Rose of Courtland High School, who will attend Doane University, and Regan Shanahan of Massaponax High School, who will attend the University of Lynchburg, each received the $1,000 award.

Since the foundation was created, the total amount of scholarships shared with area students is $9,000. In addition, the foundation has donated $2,700 to the VCU Massey Cancer Center and $1,500 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The total amount of awards sits at $13,200, thanks to the support of the volleyball community for the foundation’s efforts.

Applications for the 2023 scholarship will be available in November through all area high school counseling centers or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com.

Women will host super raffle fundraiser

The Belmont Club of Women will hold its Super Raffle event July 29 at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.

Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, drinks, open bar and prizes. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the raffle drawing is at 7:30 p.m.

The menu is chicken marsala or sirloin tips, roasted potatoes, green beans, roll, salad and dessert. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

Only 150 tickets will be sold. Top prize is $2,500 with five $50 prize drawings. You don’t need to be present to win.

Ticket proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships in Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties, and help maintain the Belmont Community Center.

Checks should be made payable to Belmont Club of Women. Contact Anne Corbin at 540/219-3646 or corbinanne@gmail.com; or Cheryl Marsh at 410/693-5899 or beboslakehouse@gmail.com for tickets.

Singers to hold auditions

Blue Ridge Singers will hold auditions Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices are encouraged to audition for its 15th season.

No previous musical training is necessary, but applicants should have some prior singing experience. Programming includes a variety of secular and sacred repertoire from Renaissance polyphony through to the present day.

For more information, visit blueridgesingers.org.

Homeschool group third in teen driver contest

Seventy-six high schools, middle schools and youth groups across the commonwealth participated in the statewide Arrive Alive – It’s a Whole Vibe initiative.

As part of the campaign, participating schools and youth groups competed for prizes by developing a creative project, completing call-to-action activities, and conducting pre and post seat belt checks to evaluate the campaign’s impact within their school or youth group community.

REACH Homeschool Group placed third in the high school division and will receive $100, funded by State Farm.

For more information on the Arrive Alive- It’s a Whole Vibe campaign, contact Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator, at 540/739-4392, or visit yovaso.org/arrive-alive.

Master Naturalists

to offer basic

training course

The 2023 Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training Course, Central Rappahannock Chapter will be held Aug. 7–Nov. 28 on Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. with a few additional Saturday morning field trips.

Applications will be accepted until July 22 or until the class is full. Class size is limited to 24 and is open to the public. Classes will be held at the Jepson Science Center, Room 109 on the University of Mary Washington Campus.

The 40-hour initial training is for Master Naturalist Volunteer designation. Participants must complete eight hours of advanced training and 40 hours of volunteer service each year to achieve and maintain Virginia Master Naturalist certification.

The cost is $175 and includes the cost of all training materials, as well as numerous field guides and identification keys.

More details and the application may be found at vmncrc.org; or contact Jim Scibek at 540/439-2040 or j-m-scibek@msn.com.

NOVEC sponsors

art contest

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative invites children 12 years old and younger to submit one or more original pieces of art showing how their family benefits from electricity—from toasters to video games to automatic cat-feeders and beyond.

Young artists can use crayons, colored pencils or markers, or even create something on a computer or tablet. There is no limit to how many entries a child can submit.

The contest is open to any child who lives in a home whose electricity is provided by NOVEC. Entries are due Aug. 1. Some of the art will be included in the October edition of NOVEC’s Cooperative Living magazine. A committee will evaluate all submissions, and the top three participants will receive prizes.

Each entry should include artist’s name, age, school, grade they are going into, address and phone number. Entries submitted with an email address will receive confirmation of receipt.

Mail drawings to: Youth Art Contest, NOVEC Public Relations, P.O. Box 2710, Manassas, VA 20108; or email to: rearl@novec.com.

Registrations open for summer paddle season

Registration for summer Dragon Run paddle trips is now open. This year’s summer paddle season on Dragon Run will begin on July 19 and end on July 30. Trips will be conducted every day, and each trip will accommodate eight guests.

Paddle trips will begin at a FODR property located in King and Queen County. Trips will leave from and return to the same location where guests parked their cars. This is a round trip paddle, and the upstream paddling may be strenuous at times.

Friends of Dragon Run is a non-profit corporation dedicated to preserving and protecting the entire Dragon Run wilderness area. One way to achieve this goal is to offer the public an opportunity to experience this unique habitat. Paddle trips are also a primary fundraiser for FODR, and the organization requests a $50 donation at the time of registration.

Paddle guests are provided with a kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. A crew of volunteers assists guests through beaver dams and along the course of the journey. A nature guide accompanies the guests to point out the natural beauty and answer questions.

Reservations fill quickly. Visit dragonrun.org for more information and to sign up.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.

Roll, stroll on July 4

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg will host the Fourth In Fredericksburg’s Children’s Roll N’ Stroll. Mary Kulesa, Weichert Realtors and Thunder 104.5 are this year’s sponsors.

Children and adults are invited to participate. On July 4, participants will line up at 9 a.m. at the downtown VRE parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. The stroll will follow Caroline Street from the train station to Market Square.

Prizes for best child and adult patriotic costumes and best decorated bicycle and wagon/stroller will be awarded. Judging will take place 9:10–9:20 a.m., and winners will be announced at 9:25 a.m. Roll out is at 9:30 a.m.

Parking will not be available at the VRE parking lot. No floats or motors are allowed. Spectators are needed to line the parade route. For more information contact Teresa Sumners at president.va4@bluestarmothers.us.

App Challenge for STEM students opens

Middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District are invited to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The competition is an opportunity for students in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines and begin envisioning their future career — with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

Students may register and submit an app until Nov. 1. More information on the competition rules, eligibility and submission process may be found at spanberger.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.

Host families needed for exchange students

World Heritage International Student Exchange has students from more than 30 countries and a variety of interests looking for host families while they attend high school in the U.S.

Students have their own spending money and health insurance. Host families would need to provide three meals a day and a comfortable bed.

For more information, contact Area Coordinator Mary Garber at 540/480-0444; online at whhosts.com; or email mary@world-heritage.org.