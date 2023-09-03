Blue Star Mothers to host care packing event

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host a military care packing event on Oct. 28, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Stafford Fire and Rescue Station, 20 Sebring Drive.

Organizers are collecting items like snacks/proteins, travel-size hygiene products and entertainment items such as playing cards and crossword puzzles to be included in care packages being sent to deployed military members. A comprehensive list of items and drop off locations are available on the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Facebook page, or arrange a pickup/drop off or volunteer by emailing carepackagesBSM@gmail.com.

Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg is a 501©3 whose mission is to offer continuous homefront support to our military service members, past and present.

Meeting to offer support for kinship families

Are you a grandparent raising a grandchild in King George County? Or aunt, uncle, sibling, or other kin raising a child of a relative or friend? Virginia Cooperative Extension will host an information meeting to connect families with other grandfamilies or kinship families for non-judgmental support and provide information about available community resources and referrals. Plus, receive a take-home informational packet with a gift celebrating National Grandparents Week.

Choose a time convenient for you: Sept. 11, 6 p.m., virtual; or Sept. 13, 10 a.m. at the King George Extension Office. Pre-registration is required. Call 540/775-3062.

Swing for sight with Spotsylvania Lions Club

Golfers of all levels and gender are invited to join in the Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 28th annual “Swing for Sight” charity golf tournament at Lee’s Hill Golf Club on Oct. 23. The shotgun scramble start is at 9 a.m.

The event will be an 18-hole, four player team golf extravaganza. Golfers interested in registering for the event are encouraged to do so by Oct. 20 to assure a place in the tournament. Registered teams and individuals may pay fees by check or credit card on the day of the tournament.

Team entry fee is $320, and individual entry fee is $80. Entry fees include greens fees, golf cart, range balls and lunch.

Tournament sponsorships, monetary donations, donations of raffle or door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, adult and children diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for deserving and less fortunate children and adults in our community.

If unforeseen circumstances result in the cancellation or postponement of the event, the tournament may be rescheduled depending upon golf course availability.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.

Tree Fredericksburg hosts annual sale, Play Day

Tree Fredericksburg is holding its annual native tree and shrub sale. Order online at treefredericksburg.org, and pick up plants on Sept. 23 at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, between 8 a.m. and noon.

More than 7,000 trees and shrubs are available while supplies last. Three-gallon trees are $12, and one-gallon trees and shrubs are $6.50. Prices for all trees and shrubs are subsidized by grants.

Also on Sept. 23, Plant & Play Day, a free event inside the stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature lectures, workshops, and sales of native perennials and grasses. Numerous outdoor play events for children will be provided by the City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Events Department.

Go For Bo to benefit Sierra Leone

Ebenezer Church will host its 13th annual Go For Bo 5K, 1-mile fun run and tot dash at Stafford Regional Airport on Sept. 16.

“Glow” for Bo in a 6 p.m. sunset run benefiting the lifesaving work of Helping Children Worldwide in Bo, Sierra Leone. Entry is $27 for the 5K, $22 for the fun run, and $10 for the tot dash.

Music, a food truck and special activities for kids begin at 5 p.m. All participants will receive a performance race shirt. Register or make a donation at goforbo.org.

Register for Dragon Run paddle trip

Registration for fall Dragon Run paddle trips is open. Paddle trips are conducted by Friends of Dragon Run in the spring, summer and fall, weather permitting. Sign up at dragonrun.org.

This year’s fall paddle season begins Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 5. Trips will be conducted every day, and each trip will accommodate nine guests. All guests must be at least 18 years of age. Paddle trips are round-trip, and upstream paddling may be strenuous at times.

Guests are provided with a kayak, personal flotation device and paddle. A crew of volunteers assists guests through beaver dams and along the course of the journey. A nature guide accompanies guests to point out flora and fauna and to answer questions.

Paddle trips are a primary fundraiser for FODR, and the organization requests a $50 donation at the time of registration.

Mark calendar for Sale Trail

The 11th annual Rt. 208 Sale Trail is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The yard sale covers 24 miles; it begins at Four Mile Fork on Courthouse Road and ends at Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County. The event will be held rain or shine.

Choruses seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Registration begins at 6 p.m., and rehearsal begins at 6:30 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11, or register online at brcsings.com.

The Blue Ridge Chorale community choir has been performing locally for more than 50 years. The chorale is directed by Melanie Bolas, with accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant director/accompanist Kathy Pellegreen.

Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking singers for its fall 2023 season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals are held at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road.

For more information concerning the RCS and the audition process, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org/sing-with-us.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus fall registration has begun. Open rehearsals will be held Monday and Sept. 11 at the Marshall Center, 8901 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. No audition is necessary; all are welcome to sing.

For more information visit spotsylvanianschorus.org.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices; no audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The group performs at venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, patriotic and seasonal favorites — think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.

A meet and greet will be held Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Full rehearsals start Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Interested singers may contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

Black and White fundraiser set for Sept. 16

Members of the National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg Section will host a Black and White Cabaret on Sept. 16, 7 to 11 p.m., at A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

The section’s annual fundraiser will be a fun night of music, dancing, food and fellowship.

Tickets are $50 per person and available on Eventbrite. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts.

Vendor opportunities are available at $100 each; contact Maria Barnes at 703/915-4159.

Proceeds will fund programs that continue its mission to serve the community through local programs and partnership collaborations that promote health, education and economic development. Donations in lieu of ticket purchases will also be appreciated.

Legion seeks bikes, vendors for show

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its third annual motorcycle show and fall festival on Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will also include a blessing of the bikes, vendors, food, music and family-friendly activities like a bounce house and hayrides.

Enter your bike to compete for top dog for $20. Vendor spaces are available for $40. Donations are being accepted for raffle items. Proceeds go toward local veterans, military and their families.

American Legion Post 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.

Event sponsors include Quantico Harley Davidson, i Garage Classic Car Restoration and Extreme Kustom Cycles. Contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916 to reserve your spot.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.

Seniors plan events

Area seniors will attend “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 and “Miracle on 42nd St.” on Nov. 29 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A casino trip to Charles Town is Sept. 28.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.

Lake of the Woods AARP Chapter 5239 is sponsoring a trip to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Christmas City, Dec. 6–8.

The trip includes two nights’ lodging, two breakfasts and dinners, Moravian Museum experience, Bethlehem by night tour, Koziar’s Christmas Village, German Christkindlmarkt and Christmas putz. The bus will leave from Lake of the Woods and the Gordon Road commuter lot in Spotsylvania County. The cost is $509 per person, double occupancy. For more information or to sign up, email pierre114@verizon.net; or call or text 540/226-2871.