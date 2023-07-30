Eagles to help Stafford students race back to school

Fraternal Order of Eagles 4488 in Stafford County is collecting donations for its back to school supply drive.

The Eagles have partnered with local late model stock car driver, and fellow Eagles member, Kevin Sims to hold an event Aug. 6, 2–6 p.m., to collect school supplies for three area schools: Widewater Elementary School, Shirley Heim Middle School and Drew Middle School.

The event, which features the Kevin Sims Dominion late model stock car and trailer, will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4488, 2055 Richmond Highway, Suite 105.

The community is asked to help fill the trailer with donations of basic school supplies, which also includes tissues, paper towels, baggies, Clorox wipes, etc., with a chance to take pictures of the race car, your child in the race car, or even you in the race car.

All donations, as well as cash, are welcome and can be dropped off at the Fraternal Order of Eagles club anytime during regular business hours, Tuesday through Thursday, 3–9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 3–11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon–6 p.m.

Email the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4488 at waynedclark4488@gmail.com for more information; or call Tyler Grogg at 540/479-9900 with any questions.

Save the date for Riverfest

Friends of the Rappahannock will host Rappahannock Riverfest, its annual crab feast fundraiser, on Sept. 16 at the McDaniel Property adjacent to City Dock.

FOR has been hosting Riverfest for 33 years. All the money raised at FOR’s signature fundraiser directly supports the mission to be a voice and active force for a healthy and scenic Rappahannock River.

The event boasts a crab feast, BBQ from Billikens Smokehouse, local music, auctions, raffles and more.

Friends of the Rappahannock have brought back an older tradition of a local artist designing the Riverfest poster. The contest is now open to all artists over the age of 16 years old. Using their medium of choice, contestants are to create a river themed piece of work that would epitomize the Rappahannock River. Submissions and rules can be found at riverfriends.org.

Currently, early bird tickets are available for purchase for $100 at event.gives/riverfest2023. On Aug. 1, tickets bump in price to $125.

Sponsors of all levels are needed. If your business or group is interested in sponsoring the event, visit riverfriends.org/riverfest-sponsorship.

Choruses seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Registration begins at 6 p.m., and rehearsal begins at 6:30 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11, or register online at brcsings.com.

The Blue Ridge Chorale community choir has been performing locally for more than 50 years. The chorale is directed by Melanie Bolas, with accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant director/accompanist Kathy Pellegreen.

Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking singers for its fall 2023 season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. An open house for new and interested singers begins at 6:15 p.m.

For more information concerning the RCS and the audition process, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org/sing-with-us.

Design bras for the cause

Chancellor Host Lions Club Charities will sponsor it’s ninth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for Bras For The Cause will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in Spotsylvania Towne Centre during September and October.

Judging will take place at Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and include Breast in Show, Most Creative and Most Original.

Registration forms are available at the mall information booth or online at e-clubhouse.org/sites/chancellor; go to club projects to download.

The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many as you like. Please have exact amount; change will not be available.

Drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court on Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to noon., or leave your entries at the information booth August 27–Sept. 1.

For further information, contact Bettie Burgess at 540/220-0318.

Greeks plan Unity Weekend

National Pan Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg will host its second annual Greek Unity Weekend Aug. 18–20. The weekend will kick off Aug. 18 at the FredNats game.

On Aug. 19, a Greek Picnic at Saint Clair Brooks Park will be held 3–8 p.m. Every fraternity and sorority that is part of the NPHC will host a tent with activities for children. There will be food trucks, vendors, music, games for adults and children, and a stroll-off (friendly) competition. All are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an afternoon filled with fun, food and camaraderie.

On Aug. 20, members of the NPHC are asked to wear their organizations colors and worship at Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road. For more information about the NPHC, visit nphcfred.org.

Salem Ruritan sells raffle tickets

The Salem Ruritan Club in Culpeper County is selling tickets for its annual fundraiser. The fundraiser is a raffle with 10 prizes of $200 and one grand prize of $10,000.

Tickets are $100 each and available by calling 540/738-2604. Ticket sales are limited to 300, but in recent years sales have averaged about 200.

The raffle drawing will be held Sept. 4. Proceeds are used to fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan Club, which include annual scholarships totaling more than $5,000 to graduates from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.

Ruritan is a civic service organization and through volunteer community service is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America. The Salem Ruritan Club thanks the citizens and businesses that support this fundraiser.

Black and White fundraiser set for Sept. 16

Members of the National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg Section will host a Black and White Cabaret on Sept. 16, 7 to 11 p.m., at A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

The section’s annual fundraiser will be a fun night of music, dancing, food and fellowship.

Tickets are $50 per person and available on Eventbrite. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no t-shirts or shorts.

Vendor opportunities are available at $100 each; contact Maria Barnes at 703/915-4159.

Proceeds will fund programs that continue its mission to serve the community through local programs and partnership collaborations that promote health, education and economic development. Donations in lieu of ticket purchases will also be appreciated.

Legion seeks bikes, vendors for show

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders will host its third annual motorcycle show and fall festival on Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will also include vendors, food, music and family-friendly activities like a bounce house and hayrides.

Enter your bike to compete for top dog for $20. Vendor spaces are available for $40. Donations are being accepted for raffle items. Proceeds go toward local veterans, military and their families.

American Legion Post 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.

Event sponsors include Quantico Harley Davidson, i Garage Classic Car Restoration and Extreme Kustom Cycles. Contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916 to reserve your spot.

Group to host documentary premiere

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation will host the premiere screening of its documentary, “Places of Hope and Aspiration: Rosenwald Schools in Rappahannock County, VA” on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

The screening and a discussion session will take place at Mt. Prospect, “The Barn” at Washington. Tickets are $20 each or two for $30. Students are free, including college with I.D., but must have a ticket.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/scrabble-schoolrosenwald-documentary-premiere-tickets-669519921107?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Stafford High School plans mega reunion

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is $45 per person during July and August; after Sept. 1, registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527 or gordonclore@gmail.com.

Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.

App Challenge for STEM students opens

Middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District are invited to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The competition is an opportunity for students in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines and begin envisioning their future career — with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

Students may register and submit an app until Nov. 1. More information on the competition rules, eligibility and submission process may be found at spanberger.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “42nd Street” on Aug. 16, “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 and “Miracle on 42nd St.” on Nov. 29 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A day trip to MGM Grand Casino is Aug. 15.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.