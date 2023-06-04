Optimist Club awards scholarships

The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg recently awarded scholarships to Angelina Govoni of Mountain View High School and Nicholas Bartram of Courtland High School. These students were recognized as Students of the Month in their schools and were selected from more than 40 applicants. The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg has been supporting the youth of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Stafford counties for 46 years.

Free Narcan training set in June

The Fredericksburg chapter of Compassionate Friends will host a Narcan training, on how to administer the drug that will reverse an opioid overdose, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, in Spotsylvania County.

The training will be provided by Zoe Freedom Center and in memory of Lauren and Dean Sperry. The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to RSVP to tcffred@gmail.com to assure there’s enough Narcan for everyone to take home.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “42nd Street” on Aug. 16 and “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A day trip to MGM Casino is Aug. 15.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.