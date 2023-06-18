Golf tournament to benefit scholarships

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 12th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 6, rain or shine, at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive. All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund.

Registration check in begins at 7:45 a.m., with rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin(s) and a 50/50 raffle. Pay-to-Compete for closest to the pin.

Tournament cost before Sept. 22 is $75 per player; after Sept. 22 it’s $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, golf cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments may be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Email svfdgolf@gmail.com if you are interested sponsoring holes or prizes.

Roll, stroll on July 4

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg will host the Fourth In Fredericksburg’s Children’s Roll N’ Stroll. Mary Kulesa, Weichert Realtors and Thunder 104.5 are this year’s sponsors.

Children and adults are invited to participate. On July 4, participants will line up at 9 a.m. at the downtown VRE parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. The stroll will follow Caroline Street from the train station to Market Square.

Prizes for best child and adult patriotic costumes and best decorated bicycle and wagon/stroller will be awarded. Judging will take place 9:10–9:20 a.m., and winners will be announced at 9:25 a.m. Roll out is at 9:30 a.m.

Parking will not be available at the VRE parking lot. No floats or motors are allowed. Spectators are needed to line the parade route. For more information contact Teresa Sumners at president.va4@bluestarmothers.us.

App Challenge for STEM students opens

Middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District are invited to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The competition is an opportunity for students in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines and begin envisioning their future career—with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

Students may register and submit an app until Nov. 1. More information on the competition rules, eligibility and submission process may be found at spanberger.house.gov/con gressional-app-challenge.