Students earn

FABA scholarshipsSeven local students have been awarded a total of $14,200 in scholarships to attend the University of Richmond by the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association’s Steigleder Family Scholarship Fund.

Scholarships were awarded to three graduating high school seniors and four current University of Richmond students from the Fredericksburg area. Riverbend High School/Commonwealth Governors School graduates Gregory Hilldrup and Shelby Campbell, and James Monroe High School graduate Virginia Beringer received scholarship awards.

Current University of Richmond students Nicholas Craig, Jaqueline Llanos Hernandez, Bronson Kennedy McLeod and Madison Hyatt were also each awarded Steigleder Family Scholarships toward their continuing education at University of Richmond for the upcoming academic year.

Hosts needed for exchange students

World Heritage International Student Exchange has students from more than 30 countries and a variety of interests looking for host families while they attend high school in the U.S.

Students have their own spending money and health insurance. Host families would need to provide three meals a day and a comfortable bed.

For more, contact Area Coordinator Mary Garber at 540/480-0444; online at whhosts.com; or email mary@world-heritage.org.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “42nd Street” on Aug. 16 and “Bridges of Madison County” on Sept. 27 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650. A day trip to MGM Casino is Aug. 15.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.