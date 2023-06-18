CLASSES / EVENTS

“A Juneteenth Conversation: Fredericksburg’s History and Legacy of Slavery,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Monday, 6–7 p.m. Gaila Sims hosts a conversation on enslavement and emancipation, with Willy “Sonny” Holmes and Alexa McNeil. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Historic highway marker unveiling: “Great Exodus from Bondage,” Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 810 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 2 p.m. Honoring John Washington. 540/372-1010; citymanager@fredericksburgva.gov.

Public talk: “Upon This Land: Seven Generations of the Washington Family and the Residents of Popes Creek and Mattox Neck,” online, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Hosted by George Washington Birthplace National Monument. Link posted on park’s social media channels or email dustin_baker@nps.gov.

The Sustainability of Oysters: Farming, Recycling & More!, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. All things oysters: growing, farming, eating, shell recycling, reef restoration and more. fxbgfood.coop/events.

“Finding Ourselves in Early America: Notes on Excavating Queer Ancestors,” James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Thursday, 6 p.m. With Will Mackintosh. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Community shred, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 1225 Courthouse Road, Saturday, 9–11 a.m. $5 per standard file box, 15 by 12 by 10 inches; 100 pounds of shredding material per vehicle. Rain or shine. Drive-thru event benefits Stafford County Crime Solvers. 540/658-4030.

Faith Housing Coalition housing expo, 2300 Washington Ave., Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free giveaways and vendors for those having food insecurities. 540/898-7519; faithhousingcoalition.com.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Saturday, 10 a.m. “Freedom’s Apostles: The Trial of the Spotsylvania Baptists.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

The Mary Washington House During The Civil War, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., June 25, 6–6:45 p.m. or 6:45–7:30 p.m. Learn about how the Civil War left its mark on the home of Mary Washington. $12, $10 for members. Register at washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/57334-the-mary-washington-house-during-the-civil-war. 540/373-1569.

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., June 25, 11:30 a.m. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. $20–$25.famva.org.

Quilling workshop, Paint It Orange, 137 Caroline St., Orange, June 25. All experiences welcome. $15 per person. All supplies provided. Funds benefit The James Madison Museum. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Meet the Author: Tananarive Due, online, June 28, 8 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, July 1, 10 a.m. Thomas Jefferson discussion and reading of the Declaration of Independence Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Master Gardener Association of Central Rappahannock Area, Fredericksburg branch library Theater Room, 1201 Caroline St., June 21, 7 p.m. Ray Mikula gives the most interesting presentation on mulches ever. Zoom link posted at mgacra.org.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Daniel Davis speaks on the Battle of Brandy Station. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Monday, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg branch library room 2, 1201 Caroline St., June 28, 6:30–8 p.m. “Scottish Culinary Heritage & Traditions” will be presented. Free. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.