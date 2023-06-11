CLASSES / EVENTS

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, today, 3 p.m. $10 for adults; $5 for seniors 60-plus. Children and students are free. rappahannock-choral-society.org.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

The Gardeners’ Forum, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Ways to stay cool while gardening with Jonathan Stevens. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Germanna–FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Meet the Author: Jamie Beck, online, Thursday, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Juneteenth Celebration and Commemoration, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Family-friendly programming historical re-enactors, musicians, DJs, dancers, steppers, dynamic speakers, food trucks and more. Free, register through Eventbrite. Sponsored by the Stafford NAACP.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free concert by At Water’s Edge on the Tavern Green. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

A Juneteenth Conversation: Fredericksburg’s History and Legacy of Slavery, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 19, 6–7 p.m. Gaila Sims with Willy “Sonny” Holmes and Alexa McNeil. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Public talk: “Upon This Land: Seven Generations of the Washington Family and the Residents of Popes Creek and Mattox Neck,” online, June 21, 6 p.m. Hosted by George Washington Birthplace National Monument. Link posted on park’s social media channels or email dustin_baker@nps.gov.

The Sustainability of Oysters: Farming, Recycling & More!, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 21, 6–7 p.m. All things oysters: growing, farming, eating, shell recycling, reef restoration and more. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Faith Housing Coalition housing expo, 2300 Washington Ave., June 24, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free giveaways and vendors for those having food insecurities. 540/898-7519; faithhousingcoalition.com.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, June 24, 10 a.m. “Freedom’s Apostles: The Trial of the Spotsylvania Baptists.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

MEETINGS

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. Naturalization process and records. Free. vafrgs.org.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Master Gardener Association of Central Rappahannock Area, Fredericksburg branch library Theater Room, 1201 Caroline St., June 21, 7 p.m. Ray Mikula gives the most interesting presentation on mulches ever. Zoom link posted at mgacra.org.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., June 21. Daniel Davis speaks on the Battle of Brandy Station. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, June 19, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.