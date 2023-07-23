CLASSES / EVENTS

Meet the Author: Erika Sanchez, online, Tuesday, 4 p.m. “Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/28897/register.

Native Plant Garden Tour, Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, King George, Thursday, 1 p.m. Explore native plants, gardening resources and more with King George Master Gardeners. Tour includes five gardens highlighting over 70 species of native plants. Get great ideas for your landscape and learn interesting facts. Pre-registration preferred. 540/775-3062.

Iris Sale, Meadows Farms Nursery, 5043 Plank Road, Saturday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., or until sold out. View varieties available at irisregion4.com/FAIS5_Sale.htm. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Iris Society; proceeds fund two horticulture scholarships. 540/582-5799; 540/847-1236; or fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Saturday, 10 a.m. “Thomas Nelson, Secretary of the Colonial Council.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

History at Sunset: Battle in the Balance: Early’s Counterattack at Fredericksburg, meet on the Fredericksburg Battlefield at Tour Stop 6, Prospect Hill, the southern end of Lee Drive, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1-mile walk over uneven terrain, moderate hills, and thick woods; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. “Nan and Gabriel: The Calm Before the Storm.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

MEETINGS

The Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library room 2, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30–8 p.m. “Introducing Bruce Fummey: Maker of many YouTube programs on Scottish History.” Free. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.