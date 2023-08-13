CLASSES / EVENTS

Virginia Black Business Expo & Conference, Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, today. Business education, building relationships, shopping, great food, networking and entertainment. Schedule and ticket information at vablackbusinessexpo.org.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Meet the Author: Robert Jones Jr., online, Tuesday, 4 p.m. “The Prophets” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/29728/register.

The Seductive Charm of Native Plants, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Sambavi Ametrine, head gardener of Downtown Greens, discusses native plants. fxbgfood.coop.

Wine Dinner: Bottles on a Budget, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Thursday, 7 p.m. Wine tasting event paired with food from the co-op kitchen. $30 owners, $35 non-owners. Tickets available for purchase at co-op register. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Community Open House, Germanna Community College, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Saturday, 1–3 p.m. Tour Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus, explore academic programs and attend engaging information sessions. Register at germanna.edu/community-open-house and be entered to win one of three Apple iPads.

History at Sunset: Germanna Ford: Crossroads of the Rapidan, meet at the Germanna Foundation Visitor Center; 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove., Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1.5 mile walk; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Antique and classic car show. Bingo for Quilts starts at 1:30 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Saturday, 10 a.m. “Rosie the Riveter.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Junior Order of Eagles 4123 car wash, 21 Cool Spring Road, Stafford, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Donations accepted.

Blooming History, James Monroe Museum,908 Charles St., Aug. 20, 10 a.m. Create a bouquet using native flowers, featuring Centerpiece Boutique and Studio. $40 per person. Email lcrawfor@umw.edu to reserve a spot.

The Virginia–Pennsylvania Border Dispute, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 21, 6 p.m. Bert Dunkerly explores the maps, land surveys and armed conflict that ensued. Free; a free will donation jar will be available. RSVP appreciated. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Master Gardeners Flower Show, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Aug. 22-23. Conclusion of the Pollinator Week kick-off event held in June. Master Gardeners will be in the Theater Room to receive your entry on Aug. 22, 2–7:30 p.m. Ribbons awarded on Aug. 23. Entry rules may be found at mgacra.org/crrl-flower-showpollinator-week.html.

Lunch packing with the Dr. Yum Project, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

Meet the Author: Cassandra Clare, online, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. “Chain of Thorns” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/23149/register.

The Patawomeck Tribe of Virginia: Past, Present and Future, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. With speaker Price Jett. fxbgfood.coop.

Author talk: Andrew Hoehn, Revalation Vineyards, 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m. Hoehn speaks on his new book, “Age Of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats.” Mingle at 5 p.m. Free. Tasting room will be open with wine available for purchase. 21 and older only. revalationvineyards.com.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. “The Parsons’ Cause Trial.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Orange County Men of Color in the Civil War, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. With Zann Nelson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free; free will donations accepted. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

Making our City Cleaner and Greener, Fredericksburg Food Coop, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. With the Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission. fxbgfood.coop.

Meet the Author: Jeff Selingo, online, Aug. 30, 2 p.m. “Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/30027/register.

Rapid Revive training, Germanna Community College campuses: Fredericksburg Area Campus, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, and Locust Grove Campus, 2130 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove; Aug. 31, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Every person 18 years and older who participates in this 10-minute Rapid Revive training receives a free dose of narcan nasal spray. Hosted by Hopestarter, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, and Germanna Community College.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Master Gardeners general meeting/lecture, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Katie Conaway discusses companion planting. Free. Registration link posted on mgacra.org.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.