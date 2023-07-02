CLASSES / EVENTS

Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., Tuesday, 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Free.

Festival of the Streets, Riverfront Park, Tuesday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Art & craft show along Sophia, Charlotte and Hanover streets, children’s activities, food vendors and live music.

FredNats Patriotic Palooza, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Tuesday, 4–8 p.m. Bounce houses, yard games and face painting. Screening of “National Treasure” starts at 5:30 p.m. $5. Concessions open. Fireworks at 9 p.m. visible from your car up to 2 miles away. fredericksburgva.gov/1765/Fourth-in-Fredericksburg.

Stafford’s 4th of July Spectacular, John Lee Pratt Memorial Park, 6 River Road, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Live music, surprise grab bags, yard games, food trucks, DJ and fireworks. The Fredericksburg Concert Band performs 6:30–8 p.m. Firework display begins at dusk. facebook.com/events/1225865214967486.

Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Stafford, Tuesday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Colonial games, house tour, living historians, archaeologists at an active dig site, B101.5’s Buzzy the Bee, crafts, food trucks and more. Flag retirement at 1 p.m. $1; children 2 and younger are free. No pets, no coolers and no alcohol. kenmore.org/events.

Freedom Car and Bike Show, East Davis Street, Downtown Culpeper, Tuesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Family-friendly music and display of classic cars and bikes. herestores.com/freedom-car-and-bike-show.

Culpeper 4th of July Celebration, Yowell Meadow Park, N. Blue Ridge Ave., Culpeper, Tuesday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Children’s kayaking, food and craft vendors, patriotic presentation, moonbounce, rock wall, hayride. Live music from Steel Peach 2:30–6:30 p.m. Schedule of events at culpeperva.gov/community/4th_of_july_celebration.

4th of July Celebration, St. Peter’s Church, 823 Water St., Port Royal, Tuesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Living historians, reading of the Declaration of Independence, horse-drawn carriage rides, period musicians, puppet shows and concessions. Historic Port Royal Museums open noon–4 p.m.

Behind the Page, online, Thursday, 7 p.m. With local authors Jim Hall, MacKenzie Friel, Meredith R. Stoddard and Steve Watkins. facebook.com/crrlnews.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Saturday, 10 a.m. “The Marquis de Lafayette.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, July 9, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Ruritan Club box dinner to go, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, July 11, 5 p.m. until gone. Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables and a roll. $8. Desserts $2 each. No reservations. 540/445-1714.

Card making, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, July 12, 6–7 p.m. Volunteers make cards for seniors. Supplies provided. Or come by and sign cards with a cheery message. fxbgfood.coop.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Germanna Together Gala: Celebrating the Contributions of Dr. Patti Lisk, Woolen Mill, 203 Ford St., July 15, 6–11 p.m. $150. germanna.edu/gala.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, July 15, 10 a.m. “Sarah Elmira Royster Shelton: Poe’s Love.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, July 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids’ Day with children’s activities. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Meet the Author: Charles Soule, online, July 15, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.