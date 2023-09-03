CLASSES / EVENTS

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Meet the Author: Lidia Bastianich, online, Thursday, 7 p.m. “My American Dream—A Life of Love, Family, and Food.” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/31269/register.

Route 208 Sale Trail, Friday and Saturday. Yard sale covers 24 miles from Four Mile Fork on Courthouse Road to Lake Anna. Rain or shine.

Weeding Your Garden, Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, 11215 Henry Griffin Road, King George, Saturday, 9 a.m. Tour and learn about the proactive weeding and other helpful maintenance strategies of the park’s native plant garden you can incorporate in caring for your own garden. Register by calling 540/775-3062.

Craft/vendor show and fall festival, 21 Cool Spring Road, Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Games, activities, bounce house, craft/vendor show and membership drive. Free. facebook.com/events/602664258514584/? active_tab=discussion.

Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Saturday, 4–7 p.m. Adults, $10; kids ages 6–12, $5; kids 5 and under eat in free with paying adult. All take out dinners are $10 each. 540/399-1122.

Community Culture Day, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Hands-on learning experiences, exhibits and exciting performances.

Film premier: “Places of Hope and Aspiration: Rosenwald Schools in Rappahannock County, VA,” Mt. Prospect, “The Barn” at Washington, Saturday, 3 and 6 p.m. Documentary screening, followed by discussion session. $20 or two for $30. Students are free, including college w/I.D. Must have a ticket. Snacks on sale. eventbrite.com/e/scrabble-schoolrosenwald- documentary-premiere-tickets- 669519921107?aff=oddtdt creator.

Books at Belmont: “I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise, A Life of Bunny Mellon,” 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. Mac Griswold shares her latest book. Free. Purchase books in museum store or by advance registration at garimelchers.org.

Confederate Gen. Samuel Cooper, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Sept. 10, 2 p.m. With William Welsch. Free; donations accepted. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage, 1320 Central Park Blvd. Suite 201, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover.

“Retirement Planning,” Rappahannock Community College, Glenns Campus, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 1–3 p.m. Laura Bondurant discusses the importance and benefits of Social Security; how to calculate earnings and disbursements; cost of living adjustments; and then tackles questions about Medicare and Medigap plans. $35. Advance registration and tuition payment is required. Discounts may be available. rappahannock.edu/explore-programs/specialty- programs/rill.html.

Ask Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. Sponsors, donations and foursomes needed to help raise $50,000 for kids with cancer. golf4ask.org.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Artists In Bloom art classes, 8800 Courthouse Road, Marshall Center Room A, Sept. 15–Oct. 6. For ages 6-above. Registration forms available at the Holbert Building, the Marshall Center and the Parks and Recreation Office at Loriella Park. Register by Sept. 8. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Center, 1 Bowman Drive, Sept. 16, 7–11 p.m. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. Dress is black and white, dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Tickets are $50 per person and available at Eventbrite. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford-Fredericksburg Section.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Living history encampment and historical flag display. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Remote Area Medical clinic, Westmoreland High School, 16762 Kings Highway, Montross, Sept. 16–17. Free dental, vision and medical services provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Numbered tickets handed out beginning at 12:01 a.m. each morning. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. 865/579-1530; ramusa.org.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toast mastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdave matthews@gmail.com for more information.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Sept. 27. Greg Mertz speaks on the Battle of Cedar Mountain. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program begins at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Sept. 25, either at cwrtf.org; or by voicemail at 540/361-2105.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.